iMac 2021 with Apple Silicon just revealed — in macOS itself

The latest macOS public beta has just arrived, and internet sleuths just discovered references to two new iMac 2021 models. These are the machines rumored to come with Apple Silicon chips.

According to 9to5Mac , there are references to ‘iMac21,1’ and ‘iMac 21,2’ in the macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 5. However, the site is quick to point out that those numbers don’t correlate with the new machines’ size.

Instead, the site has confirmed that both machines have the same codenames as iMacs mentioned in a Bloomberg report earlier this year . The key detail here is that J456 and J457, as they were called, are supposed to come with 21.5-inch and 27-inch displays and Apple Silicon chips.

We’ve been hearing more and more about the new range of iMacs recently, and it’s rumored that they will appear at Apple’s April event alongside the new iPad Pro 2021, AirTags, and other new products.

Given that Apple has just discontinued the iMac Pro , and some 21.5-inch iMac models , it certainly seems like it has something fresh ready to go. More recently, an app developer noticed a crash report notifying them that an ARM-based iMac had been using their app, further increasing speculation.

Bloomberg has reported that the iMac 20201 will sport a new design that mimics that of Apple’s Pro Display XDR . So you can expect thinner bezels and a more immersive viewing experience. Apple Silicon chips are also a near-certainty, given Apple’s push towards developing its products in house.

Given how well the M1 chip has performed in the MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Pro M1, it clearly looks like going the Apple Silicon route will boost performance.

There have been rumors of an M1X chip that offers significantly more power than the standard M1 chip. While there’s been very little word on where or when it might appear, a desktop machine is a sensible option. It’s rumored to have eight performance cores , double that of the original M1 chip

We’ll have to wait until the Apple April event to find out more. But it certainly sounds like Mac fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to Tom’s Guide and we’ll bring you all the latest news as it's announced.