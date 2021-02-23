Huzzah! MacBook Pro 2021 bringing these ports back from 2015

It appears that the new MacBook Pro 2021 models will regain some of the features from previous generation MacBook Pros and are expected to hit the shelves in the second half of 2021.

As reported by MacRumors, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the new MacBook Pros will be equipped with an HDMI port and an SD card slot, similar to 2015 models. But that's not all.

The return of the SD card slot was first reported by Mark Gurman for Bloomberg in January, in his article about Apple’s plans for future laptops.

Both the HDMI port and SD Card slot were removed from Apple’s lineup of MacBooks back in 2016 to the frustration of those producing photo and video content.

Kuo also predicts that Taiwan’s Genesys Logic will be the exclusive supplier of Apple’s SD card reader for its future lineup of 2021 MacBook Pros.

“We predict that Apple's two new MacBook Pro models in 2H21 will have several significant design and specification changes,” Kuo said.

We reported on Kuo’s previous prediction from last month, indicating that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will undergo a number of significant design changes, including the addition of the MagSafe charging connector, a removed Touch Bar, “a new flat-edged design," and possibly more ports.

One of the latest leaks from CPU Monkey also suggests that the new MacBook Pro models will feature the upcoming M1X chip . The new chip is expected to come with a 12-core CPU, featuring eight ‘Firestorm’ cores and four ‘Ice Storm’ cores.

Apple is expected to unveil two new MacBook Pro models this year, including a MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 (up from 13 inches) and MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021. So be sure to read up on all of the leaks.