Hulu rolls out cheap $2 plan for college students

Hulu just got cheaper for college students. Starting today, the streaming service is rolling out a new plan priced at $1.99 per month for that group. That's a 67 percent discount from Hulu's standard tier, which costs $5.99 per month.

With the new college plan, students get access to Hulu's deep library of content, including award-winning originals like The Handmaid's Tale, Palm Springs, Normal People, PEN15 and Ramy. The service also houses popular movies, the FX catalog and recent episodes of current TV shows, such as Grey's Anatomy and This Is Us.

Student subscribers will have to watch ads, though. Hulu is not offering a student-priced ad-free tier. Nor is there a student rate for Hulu With Live TV, which recently raised its price to $65 per month.

The college plan comes with two simultaneous streams and includes access to the recently-launched Hulu Watch Party feature, which allows groups of up to eight viewers watch movies and shows together in sync.

Eligible college students must be at least 18 years old and currently enrolled at a Title IV-accredited US college or university (which is verified by Sheer ID). They can sign up at hulu.com/student.

This new Hulu deal is less than half as much as another great student bargain. For a little more, $4.99 per month, they can sign up for Spotify Premium Student, which includes Hulu and Showtime.

At Disney Investor Day, the company reported that Hulu had 38.8 million subscribers, up 28 percent from the previous year.