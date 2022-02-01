How to watch the Tom Brady documentary series Man in the Arena online

Anyone who wants to watch Tom Brady now has to watch the Tom Brady docuseries Man in the Arena. An interesting retrospective of the living legend's NFL career, each episode focused on one of Brady's trips to the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady: Man in the Arena release schedule and channel Premiere: The Tom Brady docuseries Man in the Arena debuted on Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. Following episodes debuted on Tuesday nights at the same time.

Finale: Episode 10 of Man in the Arena is set to debut this spring.

Watch in the US — ESPN Plus

But now that Brady has finally formally announced made his once-leaked now-official retirement, we're on the road to the Man in the Arena finale. Yes, oddly enough, the series didn't follow its original schedule, which should have seen episode 10 debut on January 18.

Days before Brady would be eliminated from contention for Super Bowl 2022, the series' director Gotham Chopra (of Religion of Sports) announced the delay. The tweet awkwardly posted on January 18, hours after the finale was supposed to air, stating that the finale is "still in production" and "likely out in Spring." Chopra also quoted Brady, saying "perspective comes with time and space so he wanted that to really reflect on what went down in Tampa last year."

We can't speak for Brady, but this sounds like he knew that his retirement was coming well before we found out on Saturday (Jan. 29). One assumes that the finale will now be altered to show more of how and why Brady came to the decision he would retire.

Here's how to watch the Tom Brady: Man in the Arena documentary series online:

How to watch Tom Brady documentary series Man in the Arena in the U.S.

You can watch all of Man in the Arena on ESPN Plus. So far, it's aired the first nine episodes of the series, which should still be available on demand, so you can tune in and catch up if you weren't watching already.

Episode 10 doesn't have a release date yet.

You're gonna need ESPN Plus for Tom Brady's documentary series Man in the Arena. Also the home of boxing, UFC and other sports, ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, and is available in the Hulu + Disney Plus bundle.

Can you watch Man in the Arena in the U.K. or anywhere outside of the US?

This is where we, much like Tom Brady in the 2022 playoffs, have a problem. ESPN Plus isn't available outside of the U.S..

While other ESPN-based documentary series (such as The Last Dance) were on Netflix internationally, that doesn't seem to be the case here.

It seems like international audiences will be waiting for this.

How to watch Man in the Arena in Canada

Previously, Man in the Arena episodes have aired on TSN for our neighbors in the great white north. This means Man in the Arena episode 10 is likely to debut there as well. TSN can be added onto your TV package.