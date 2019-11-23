How to watch Man City vs. Chelsea: Live stream English Premier League soccer

The Premier League returns after an international break with a marquee matchup today (Nov. 23). Manchester City, still smarting from its loss to Liverpool nearly two weeks ago, tries to get back to its winning way, but standing in the way is a red-hot Chelsea team that's won its last six league matches.

The Man City vs. Chelsea match figures to be a must-watch event for soccer fans. And it's easy to find a live stream of today's match if you know where to look. Here are all your options for watching Man City take on Chelsea, including turning to a VPN if you're away from your usual market.

When can I live stream the Man City vs. Chelsea match?

Man City vs. Chelsea kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m PT today. In the U.S., the game airs on NBC, so if you're near a TV with an HDTV antenna, you're all set — no cable or satellite TV subscription is required to watch.

In the UK, Sky Sports has the coverage. If you're not a subscriber, you can pick up a £9.99 day pass from NowTV to watch Sky Sports for 24 hours.

How can I use a VPN to live stream the Man City vs. Chelsea match?

If you're far from home when the Man City vs. Chelsea match gets underway, you can still access the live stream. Just use a virtual private network, or VPN, and you can make it seem as if you're still at home, able to access the same services you normally would.

We think the best overall VPN is ExpressVPN, a conclusion we came to after testing many different services. ExpressVPN fared well in our testing, and it also features helpful customer support. We also think the price is right, especially if you opt for an annual rate instead of going month to month.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

What are my options for watching a live stream of Man City vs. Chelsea?

NBC streams all of its sports broadcast on the NBC Sports website. You can also live stream the Man City vs. Chelsea match using the NBC Sports mobile app (Android, iOS) if you're out and about. Be aware that even though this match is airing on free TV in the U.S., NBC requires you to sign in with your cable or satellite TV provider if you want to stream things through its website or mobile app. So this isn't an option if you've cut the cord on cable.

Instead, cord cutters can turn to a subscription streaming service. Just make sure it has access to your local NBC affiliate — not all local channels are available in all markets through every streaming service. (Sling TV, for instance, only features local channels in select markets.) It might also be a good idea to opt for a package with NBCSN, since much of NBC's Premier League coverage also airs on its cable sports channel.

Here are your top options for subscription streaming services that offer NBC. (We're not including PlayStation Vue, which is shutting down soon, nor AT&T Now, which just jacked up rates to a cable-like $65 a month for its basic package.)

Fubo.TV: Fubo.TV includes both NBC and NBCSN in its $55-a-month service. There's also a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later.View Deal

Hulu: The live TV tier of Hulu costs $45 a month and includes NBC in most markets as well as NBCSN. As with Fubo.TV, you get a cloud DVR feature at Hulu.View Deal