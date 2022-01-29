We've waited another week to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 4 online on HBO Max — as a sense of dread washed over us.

Unlike the positive feelings we got at the end of episode 2 (when Nate turned on his father Cal, revealing how much he knows about his dad's extramarital sex with local teens), last week's episode ended on the biggest down note as Rue seemed to be walking away from her narcotics anonymous sponsor Ali, insulting him over and other again.

Yes, for anyone who's walking into the middle of Euphoria season 2 without context, this show has more drama and twists than anything we've seen in a while. The episode 4 sneak peek started with Rue's voice-over asking "please God, don't ever let Jules find out what I'm about to do."

And, as we saw last week, it's all about Rue getting into the drug dealing game. We'd say we're heavily concerned about her plan, but we're more concerned about what will happen if her plan fails, as she's now reporting to Laurie, the former teacher who's promised that she'll sell Rue if this goes south. Laurie, she says, gets her money back.

Meanwhile, the Elliot, Jules and Rue friendship continued to see flirtation, though this time it was between Elliott and Jules, who found slight sparks while discussing Rue's lack of a sexual nature.

And then there's all the other stuff we can't forget, such as Cal getting bloodied by an angry Ash while trying to get the tapes that Nate (lying) said were there, Cassie walking down the hallway dressed as a Maddy doppelganger and Lexi's school play that's very obviously about herself.

So, who knows what the heck Euphoria has in store for us this weekend. Here's everything you need to know for how to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 4.

And since HBO's social media doesn't love to post episodic trailers, here's a behind the scenes clip where Cassie talks about all of her different "looks."

How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 4 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Euphoria season 2 episode 4 arrives Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 4 online in Canada

Fortunately, our friends in Canada have a good situation with Euphoria season 2 episode 4 (better than those in the U.K., at least). The VOD Crave platform will receive new episodes of Euphoria season 2 on the same date and time as episodes debut in the U.S..

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 online in the UK

For our friends across the pond, Euphoria season 2 episode 4 will be debuting on Sky Atlantic today (Monday, Jan. 31) at 10.05 p.m — so a day after it arrives in the U.S. and Canada.

Euphoria season 2 episodes

There will be eight episodes of Euphoria season 2 (just like season 1). While HBO has not released a schedule, it's likely they will debut on subsequent Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET (though HBO is known to skip weeks for holidays).