How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 5 online — release time and more

The worst casting ever continues when watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 5 online. Or at least that's what we think will happen once Larry's found a new Mary Ferguson for Leon.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 5 date and time Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 5 "IRASSHAIMASE!" airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday (November 21).

It's on HBO and HBO Max.

Hopefully Larry won't need any reason to blow the Shofar this time as it would be weird if klansmen were a recurring bit in this season. We're hoping that Woody Harrelson comes back, though, even if he's sworn that he won't appear in Young Larry. Or maybe Ted Danson will explain more about what happened between them.

As for what else will happen this week, we expect more of Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Maria Sofia, as the Hulu really took a shine to her in episode 3. We're wondering how Hulu will fall out of love for Larry, and if the series will wind up where it truly belongs: HBO Max.

As for the official copy from HBO, the episode (titled "IRASSHAIMASE!") is described as such: "While he and his date swap secrets, Larry runs afoul of the rules and regulations at a sushi restaurant. No good deed goes unpunished for Freddy Funkhouser."

Here's everything you need to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 5. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 5 online

In the U.S., Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 5 premieres Sunday (November 21) at 10:31 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also stream concurrently and on demand on HBO Max.

Season 5 consists of 10 total episodes, which will air weekly on Sundays.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 5 in Canada

Canadians can watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 5 with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S. airing.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 5 in the UK

Brits can watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 5 on Sky Comedy. It will air first on Monday, November 22 at 9 p.m. GMT, a day after its U.S. airing.

You can also stream Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episodes on-demand with the Sky Go app, which you can access with any one of Sky's packages and deals.

