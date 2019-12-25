Live stream Bucks vs 76ers: How to watch this NBA Christmas Day game

Philly vs Milwaukee may not have the battle for LA buzz, but we're guessing you're hunting for 76ers vs Bucks live streams.

This Christmas Day, there is be plenty to be grateful for — especially basketball. In an exclusive deal with the NBA, ABC and ESPN are simulcasting all of the five NBA games that will be played on Christmas Day. From a showdown between the Lakers and Clippers to a battle between the Warriors and the Rockets, there will be plenty to watch.

If you have a cable or satellite subscription, watching the game is as simple as tuning to ABC or ESPN. However, if you're using a streaming service or want to watch from outside the country, here's how to live stream Bucks vs. 76ers.

Bucks vs 76ers start time, channel

The Christmas Day (December 25) game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers begins at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. Again, the game will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN, so if you’d prefer not to use a streaming service, you could pick up the ABC or ESPN signal with an over-the-air tuner attached to your television.

How do I use a VPN to watch Bucks vs 76ers?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

How can I live stream Bucks vs 76ers without a cable or satellite subscription?

If you’ve cut the cable out of your life, finding an option for watching the game shouldn’t be too difficult. Again, you can use a TV tuner if you’d prefer not to have a streaming service, or you can opt for a variety of streaming services that carry either ABC or ESPN.

Luckily, because of their popularity, most streaming services offer ABC or ESPN access, so you can pick your favorite.

Here’s a guide to the places you can watch the game:

