High Fidelity season 2 release date, cast and everything else we know

High Fidelity season 2 is on the minds of anyone who binged the Zoe Kravitz-starring Hulu series over the past weekend.

The 10-episode show, which is based on the 1995 Nick Hornby novel of the same name, completely charmed us with its cool cover, lovelorn lead and sublime soundtrack. In other words, we want more.

Does Rob reconnect with nice guy Clyde? Or rockstar Liam? How about Simon and Blake? And does Cherise make a record? These are all questions we want answered in High Fidelity season 2.

Here’s everything else we know so far about High Fidelity season 2.

As of this writing High Fidelity season 2 has not been picked up by Hulu. The first season was released on February 14, 2020, so it’s still a bit too soon to call the show’s fate.

High Fidelity season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

High Fidelity season 2 would likely see the return of the first season’s cast. That includes record store-owner Rob (Zoe Kravitz) and best friends Simon (David H. Holmes) and Cherise (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).

We’d expect to see Rob’s budding love interest Clyde (Jake Lacy) and big brother Jackson (Rainbow Francks), too.

