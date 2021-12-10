High-end espresso machine Rancilio Silvia Pro X is now available to buy in the US

The Rancilio Silvia Pro X is now available to buy in the U.S., after being unveiled at the HostMilano trade show in October. The latest in the brand's domestic line, the high-end espresso machine is set to take over from the previous Silvia Pro model, but adds some impressive features in the process. All that power doesn't come cheap, though, you'll find the Rancilio Silvia Pro X priced at $1,895, available via Seattle Coffee Gear and Whole Latte Love.

Connoisseurs of the best coffee makers will recognize many of the new features hitting the Pro X. The most noticeable change sits on the front control panel, with a new brew pressure gauge differentiating the latest model from the one before. However, there are plenty more upgrades under the hood to get at-home baristas excited.

Perhaps the biggest is a new feature that Rancilio terms Variable Soft Infusion. Before your brewing begins, this system will slowly soak the puck with water; this helps prevent what's known as channelling, when water is dispersed through the coffee puck at a different rate in certain spots, which can result in weaker flavors and inconsistent brews. Not only that, but with dual boilers you'll also be able to extract and steam milk at the same time without losing temperature in either system.

(Image credit: Rancilio USA)

The Rancilio Silvia Pro X is currently available for order in the U.S., though as mentioned above this by no means a cheap coffee maker. However, if you're going all in on your investment, you can also customize your order thanks to the swappable side panels and accent colors.

Rancilio is well known in the commercial coffee space, but is just getting started with its Homeline sub-brand, established in 2019. These coffee makers still offer high-end features and brewing qualities, but are designed to sit on a home countertop far easier.

