Here's your first glimpse at the OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus is already thinking about its first big smartphone release of 2020, if a newly leaked phone sketch is any indication.

The folks over at TrueTech have published sketches of what they say is an official sketch for the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro. There's no telling whether the sketches are real, of course, so be sure to take them with the proverbial grain of salt. But they would at the very least tell us quite a bit about OnePlus' plans, if they are accurate.

For one, the front of the device clearly shows a screen that entirely covers its face. Interestingly, the sketch shows two different designs, with one featuring a single punch-hole camera on the front and the other featuring dual punch-hole cameras.

On the rear, OnePlus is apparently planning to deliver a quad-lens camera array on the back.

If all this sounds familiar, it's because OnePlus delivered similar-looking devices in the OnePlus 7 lineup it unveiled this year. But to keep the all-screen front panel on this year's devices, the company opted for a pop-up selfie camera. The sketches suggest OnePlus has nixed that idea in favor of the punch-hole concept popularized by Samsung.

We've been hearing a few grumblings about the OnePlus 8 Pro in recent weeks. One of those rumors has suggested the device will indeed come with a dual punch-hole design. Another said the display could offer 120Hz functionality, making it one of the higher-end options on the market.

What none of those rumors discussed is when we can expect the OnePlus 8 Pro to hit store shelves. All signs are pointing to it launching sometime in the first half of 2020, but exactly when — and how much it will cost — are unknown.

Still, there's a good chance we'll be hearing more about the phone's release date and other key rumors in the coming weeks and months as we inch closer to its launch.