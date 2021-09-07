Emma Raducanu vs Belinda Bencic live stream and how to watch US Open tennis online

Tomorrow's Emma Raducanu vs Belinda Bencic live stream will have a lot of eyes on it. But will this US Open live stream give us the latest upset of the tournament?

Emma Raducanu vs Belinda Bencic match time The Emma Raducanu vs Belinda Bencic live stream is airing tomorrow (Wednesday, September 8).

Match time is TBA, and we will update this once US Open announces it.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

When we talk about athletes that have yet to drop a set past the Round of 16 in a Grand Slam tennis tournament these days, we normally talk about Novak Djokovic. Not this time, though, as Djkovic's given up sets while the 18-year-old Emma Raducanu has not.

Raducanu just dispatched Shelby Rogers (6-2, 6-1), to make it to the quarterfinals. And in those first four rounds, she performed fantastically, only giving up 15 games. But she's not letting this success get to her head, calling the score lines "irrelevant."

That said, Belinda Bencic (the 11th seed) is expected to probably take the win, however difficult that may prove to be. Throughout the tournament, Bencic's had an air of casual confidence, with none of her opponents providing a real test. She also won in straight sets in the last round (7(14)-6(12), 6-3) over Iga Świątek.

So we tune in to see if the youngest British player to ever reach the quarter-finals at the US Open can shock the world again. The US Open has proved to give us these moments, with Raducanu's most recent opponent beating Ash Barty in an upset, and Leylah Annie Fernandez knocking Naomi Osaka out early.

Here's how to watch Emma Raducanu vs Belinda Bencic online:

How to watch Emma Raducanu vs Belinda Bencic live streams from anywhere

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch the Emma Raducanu vs Belinda Bencic live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Here's how easy it is to stream from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Emma Raducanu vs Belinda Bencic live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Emma Raducanu vs Belinda Bencic live stream is on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The match will air on ESPN, which has the men's and women's US Open quarterfinals coverage from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. The US Open has not announced the match time, and we will update this story once we learn more.

US Open matches are spread across the ESPN family of networks, as well as stream on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app. There is also coverage on the Tennis Channel.

If you cut the cord, you can get all of those channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT. Tennis Channel can be added on with the Sports Extra (Sling) and Sports Plus (Fubo) packages, which are $11 per month.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and the other ESPN channels in the Sling Orange package, and then add on Tennis Channel with the Sports Extra add-on. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services for sports fans, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Emma Raducanu vs Belinda Bencic live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.K. fans may have to stay up late for this one. Emma Raducanu vs Belinda Bencic is airing on Amazon Prime Video, and matches have gone on as late as midnight BST.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Emma Raducanu vs Belinda Bencic live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Emma Raducanu vs Belinda Bencic live stream. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package.

TSN1 will likely have the coverage of the match, as they've got Quarterfinals coverage from 12 pm. to 11 p.m. ET, with an hour-long break for Sportscentre at 6 p.m. ET. TSN3, TS4 and TSN5 also have coverage.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.