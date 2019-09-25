Echo Show 8 vs. Echo Show 5 vs. Echo Show: Which Is Best for You?

Amazon just expanded the Echo Show family at its Sept. 25, 2019 press conference. The company's new 8-inch smart screen, predictably named the Echo Show 8, features an HD display panel and gives users another screen size option to better fit their rooms.

Available for pre-order today, the Echo Show 8 costs $129.99, placing it closer to the 5.5-inch, $89.99 Echo Show 5 than to the 10-inch, $229.99 Echo Show.

Echo Show 8 vs. Echo Show 5 vs. Echo Show compared

Amazon's revealing details about its latest Echo Show

Echo Show 8 Echo Show 5 Echo Show Price

$129.99 $89.99 $229.99 Display

8 inches 5.5 inches (960 x 480) 10 inches (1280 x 800) Camera Resolution

1 megapixel 1 megapixel 5 megapixels Colors

Black, white Black, white Black, white Size

9.7 x 4.2 x 6.9 inches 5.8 x 2.9 x 3.4 inches 9.7 x 4.2 x 6.9 inches

The other major feature in the Echo Show 8 is the same privacy shutter used in the Echo Show 5.

Amazon is positioning the Echo Show 8 as a device made for the kitchen, as its slightly larger screen (compared to the Show 5) will make it easier to visually follow along with recipes. Also, Amazon noted that Alexa is the exclusive voice service for Food Network Kitchen, Food Network and Discovery, Inc.'s new cooking product that will bring live and on-demand episodes of Food Network programming.

Like one of the dishes you see prepared? Ask Alexa to save the recipe and the digital assistant will file it away for safe keeping and future cooking.

The Echo Show 5 is still likely best for your bedside, while the more mammoth Echo Show's 10-inch screen would probably sit best in a living room.

Stay tuned to our live blog covering today's Amazon Event, which has included the $200 Echo Studio (here to compete with Apple HomePod) and the new Amazon Echo Dot with Clock.