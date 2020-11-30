Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals 2020

Instant Pots are the current hits of the culinary world, and Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals are naturally all over the place. These versatile, all-in-one cookers are just about perfect for any dish you can cook up, from stews to soups to roasting a whole chicken. Every kitchen, therefore, must have one.

Right now, one of the best deals, especially for canners, is the Instant Pot Max for $79 @ Amazon. That's $120 off the regular price for this model that can get up to 15PSI.

Luckily, they're a regular feature of Cyber Monday deals. As well as the all-in-one cookers themselves, we also have deals on Instant Pot accessories, so you can get all the kit you need to cater for the holidays. Below are all the Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals available today.

Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus (6-qt) was $119, now $69 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Instant Pot's newest pressure cooker. The Duo Evo Plus has a huge, easy-to-read display. A new 1200-watt heating element means you can sear and cook food faster than ever before. It also has a new removable inner pot with larger handles so you can lift it out more easily. If you have a large family, the 8-quart model is also on sale.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Plus: was $129, now $89 @ Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Plus, an updated version of the venerable Duo, is a 9-function machine (pressure cooker, sterilizer, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer), and has 15 One-Touch Programs. This deal is for the 6-quart model.View Deal

Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker was $199, now $79 @ Amazon

Canning is trending as people are stocking up for quarantine. The Instant Pot Max's ability to get to 15PSI makes it perfect for this application, and for Cyber Monday, it's $120 off its regular price — a savings of 60%.

View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Quart One-Touch Multi-Cooker: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy

Back to original price: Best for smaller families or cooking a nice hot meal for you and your roommates, this 7-in-1 comes with a 1000-watt power as well as a few nifty accessories like a steam rack with handles. And, this Cyber Monday, you can get it for half its original price. Great savings and a lifetime of hot, delicious meals. It can't get any better than that.View Deal

Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $99 now $49 @ Walmart

Whether you're slow cooking, boiling eggs, cooking rice, or even making yogurt and cake, you've got all you need in this 9-in-1 Instant Pot. It boasts 15 preset programs, as well as safety features like Safety Lock in case you have very curious kids in the family. At $50 less than its original price, that's not too shabby a deal.View Deal

Instant Pot Smart WiFi pressure cooker was $149, now $89 @ Amazon

The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi pressure cooker can be controlled from your smartphone, and offers more than 1,000 recipes. You can also control the machine using Alexa. It features eight cooking modes: pressure cooker, sterilizer, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, cake maker and warmer. This deal saves you $60 off its regular price.View Deal

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer was $119, now $89 @ Amazon

Did you know Instant Pot makes more than just pressure cookers? This 10-quart air fryer also has a rotisserie, which tosses your food around to ensure that it all gets nice and crisp. This Cyber Monday deal shaves $30 off the price.View Deal

Instant Pot Ace 60 Blender was $99 now $79 @ Walmart

If you need to get your food really smooth, the Ace 60 Blender is just the thing. It comes with eight one-touch programs, split into four cold blend and four hot blend functions. That makes it perfect for smoothies, soups, frozen deserts, and purees.View Deal

When you're browsing the Instant Pot deals during Black Friday, consider how large you need to cooker to be. Families will probably need the 8-quart models, whereas households of 1-3 will be fine with 6 quarts. And while more functions are always welcome, you should question how often you'll really use something like the yogurt maker.

