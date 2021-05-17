Target PS5 restock expected this week — here's what we know

After a slow start, last week ended up being fairly active in terms of PS5 restocks. Best Buy, GameStop, and Sony Direct all took new orders of the in-demand console, however, Target sat last week out and now hasn't dropped any stock since April 28.

Target had been tipped for a restock last week, however, that didn't come to pass. The red retailer appears to be holding back its next drop of the next-gen PlayStation until this week at the earliest. While we can't say for certain a drop will occur this week, the likelihood of a Target PS5 restock in the next few days seems fairly good.

PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason. Packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps it's a true next-gen experience. Target is being tipped for a PS5 restock this week. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping. Target hasn't had any stock of the Digital Edition for over a month, but could restock this week. View Deal

The idea that Target would restock this week stems from Jake Randall, a YouTuber and full-time PS5 stock tracker. He released a video on May 10 where he suggested that the retailer has been building up its allocation of PS5s for a while now. Randall did however state that he was unsure when this restock would take place, but he did suggest it could be this week.

If Target does restock this week we'd expect a drop on Wednesday (May 19), based on past drops this is usually the day the retailer opts for. However, it has restocked on Thursdays previously as well, so Target could throw a curveball and restock on a different day of the week.

When Target does restock it typically does so between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET, so keep an eye on the retailer's site during those hours this week. The console is likely to sell out in minutes so you'll need to be fast and have a slice of good fortune on your side as well. Consult the buying advice below for some handy tips that could tip the odds in your favor.

It's unknown whether the next Target drop will contain any stock of the PS5 Digital Edition. The all-digital model of the PS5 is even harder to get hold of than the standard version right now, with several recent restocks at major retailers solely containing the PS5 Disc Edition.

It's worth remembering that this is ultimately all just speculation and shouldn't be taken as official confirmation of a PS5 restock next week. Target may not take fresh orders of the console this week, and there is the chance its next drop could be delayed until a later date. When it comes to PS5 restocks there are frustrating few guarantees.

To make sure you don't miss out on the stock drop, we're tracking PS5 restocks not just at Target but also at every major retailer.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can checkout in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Jake Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay, or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers which have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try and checkout during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the content of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local is sold out. Occasionally doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.