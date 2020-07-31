Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch the FA Cup final

Arsenal vs Chelsea start time and TV channels The FA Cup final between Arsenal vs Chelsea kicks off tomorrow (Aug. 1) at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT. ESPN Plus carries the match live in the US. UK viewers will be able to watch the final on BBC One or BT Sport.

The FA Cup final, which has us searching for Arsenal vs Chelsea live streams, has a different look this year, as it will be placed before empty seats in Wembley Stadium on Saturday (August 1). But one thing will be familiar this year. The final match features Arsenal vs. Chelsea, a rematch of the 2017 final that features teams which have won 9 of the last 15 FA Cups.

Just because it's a familiar match-up doesn't mean it won't be an exciting one. Arsenal and Chelsea are London rivals, and if Arsenal has any hope of competing in Europe next season, it needs to win the FA Cup. Otherwise, this will be the first in time in 25 years that the Gunners will be out of Europe. And of course, there's also the matter of who gets to lift the trophy given to the winner of the world's oldest club competition.

If you want to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream, we'll show you where to find the FA Cup Final. We can also explain how to use a VPN to watch a live stream of the match if it's not otherwise available where you are.

How can I use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea?

Having a hard time finding the FA Cup final where you are? You can still catch an Arsenal vs. Chelsea live stream by using a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN, you can disguise your location, making it seem like you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world. That allows you to get around any geo-locks on FA CUP coverage.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Arsenal vs Chelsea live streams in the US

ESPN Plus has been the only place to watch this season's FA Cup competition, and that continues with the final. ESPN's streaming service costs $5 a month, and includes lots of other live sports besides soccer. (That's good, with live sporting action resuming in the US these days.)

ESPN Plus is separate from a cable subscription so even if you're already receiving ESPN as part of your cable or satellite TV package, you'll still need to sign up for the $5-a-month service. That also means cord cutters can sign up for ESPN Plus even if they've given up on cable.

If you'd like streaming TV shows and Disney on top of your live sports coverage, Disney offers a $12.99 a month bundle that packages ESPN Plus with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Subscribers can access ESPN Plus' live stream of Arsenal vs. Chelsea through the ESPN website as well as the mobile app (Android, iOS). It's also available through streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and PlayStation 4.

Arsenal vs Chelsea live streams in the UK

BBC has broadcast the FA Cup final since 1937, and that's continuing with this year's Arsenal vs. Chelsea match, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. BST. In addition to watching the match on BBC1, you can pick up a live stream of the FA Cup final on BBC iPlayer.

BT Sport carries this year's final as well. If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25 a month.

Arsenal vs Chelsea live streams in Canada

Canadian viewers can tune into the FA Cup final on SportsNet. Arsenal vs. Chelsea airs on both SportsNet1 and SportsNet World.

Arsenal vs Chelsea live streams in other countries

Here's a selection of where you'll find the FA Cup final in other parts of the world.