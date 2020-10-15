Amazing PS5 gameplay revealed in new Spider-Man: Miles Morales footage

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the most hotly-anticipated games headed to the PS5 , when Sony’s console arrives next month. But despite all the interest in the game — and the remastered version of the PlayStation 4 hit Marvel's Spider-Man that’s coming with it — we haven't been privy to a ton of new footage.

Now, thanks to Game Informer , we've had a look at some never-before-seen gameplay footage, and we're dying to jump into Miles's shoes.

Footage of the game's first boss fight finds both Peter Parker and Miles Morales joining forces to thwart a common enemy: Rhino. Miles's powerful Venom Punch is on display as he totally pummels the oncoming Rhino, holding his own in the fight like a true pro. You also get to see a quick mid-air webbing grab that lets Miles grab onto Rhino before landing a flurry of hits.

It looks like a frenetic, hard-hitting slice of combat. Moreover, it should be plenty of fun for players to jump in and start wailing away on these enemies like they're nothing. Miles certainly makes it seem that way, as he finally gets his time in the spotlight. Longtime Peter Parker fans also have plenty to celebrate.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales looks absolutely fantastic, which makes the wait for PS5 even more excruciating than before. But anyone who can't wait to get their hands on the game should be well aware of one fact: Peter Parker's Spidey is going to look a whole lot different this time around. Parker's actor has been totally recast for the Marvel's Spider-Mn remake.

(Image credit: Game Informer/Sony)

Where actor John Bubniak brought our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to life in the first version of the game, Marvel's Spider-Man and its Miles Morales expansion will include actor Ben Jordan. The difference between Bubniak and Jordan is quite striking. Parker's new look hasn't been looked upon with universal fondness online, but he does tend to resemble the Marvel movies’ Spidey, played by Tom Holland. Though the recasting was done in a bid to "get a better match" with Spidey actor Yuri Lowenthal, this new face will definitely take a lot of getting used to for many.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a launch title for the upcoming PlayStation 5. It's set to debut alongside the PS5 on Nov. 12. However, you should keep in mind that there isn't currently a standalone purchase option for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, which is a lovingly crafted redux of the first game. If you wan it, you'll have to buy Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and upgrade to the PS5 version.