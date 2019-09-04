How to Customize the Galaxy Note 10’s Display Settings

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus have some of the finest displays of any smartphone on the market right now. Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED technology produces rich color, stunning contrast and sharp detail. However, there are a few options you might want to change out of the box to have videos, TV shows, apps and movies looking their best.

Here’s what we recommend for customizing the Note 10’s display.

How to change the screen mode (color profile) on the Galaxy Note 10

One of the best things about Samsung’s phones is that they typically give users the ability to adjust the display colors to their preference. So if you prefer more natural, muted hues, you can leave the device as is. However, if you want more vivid, saturated colors that take full advantage of the Note 10’s Dynamic AMOLED screen, you’ll want to head into the settings and change that.

1. Open Settings.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap Display.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap Screen mode.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Select Vivid if you’d like more saturated colors. The sample image above will allow you to compare the stock Natural mode with Vivid.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. If you’d like finer control over the display’s presentation, you can use the slider at the bottom to modulate the white balance between cool and warm, and dig into into the advanced settings to individually alter the strength of reds, greens and blues.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to change the screen resolution on the Note 10 Plus

This particular setting is only available on the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, because that phone has a higher resolution, WQHD+ display. The default setting is to present all content at FHD+ resolution, though you can bump that up to the full 3040x1440 in the phone’s settings. Just be advised that improving the resolution may consume more power and shorten battery life.

1. Open Settings.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap Display.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap Screen resolution.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Select WQHD+ if you’d like to take advantage of the full native resolution of the screen. Conversely, choose HD+ if you’d like to potentially conserve more power than the standard FHD+ setting.