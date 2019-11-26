Best Google Pixel 4 Cases

The Google Pixel 4 comes with plenty of high-powered components, like a high-end camera, a new radar system and fast facial scanning. Add that to a price tag that starts at $799, and the Pixel 4 could be an expensive device to fix if you damage it. (Even though it's going for up to $200 off during Black Friday.)

It’s with that in mind that you might want to consider buying a Pixel 4 case. Armed with the right protection, you can safeguard the new phone's vibrant, super-smooth OLED screen and ensure its capable dual-lens camera doesn't get damaged.

Read on for our roundup of the best Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL cases on the market:

1. Google Pixel 4 case

(Image credit: Google)

If you’re in the market for a fabric case that complements Google's quirky handset well, consider the official Pixel 4 case. The durable weave on the outside is trimmed with a soft microfiber lining on the inside, as well as cushioning to reduce damage should the device slip out of your grasp. This case isn't the softest to the touch and can actually be quite slippery because of the hardened knit fabric. However, it holds up far better than you'd think over time, and Google has taken care to manufacture it to maintain resistance against imparting dyes from other fabrics and surfaces.

2. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pixel 4 case

(Image credit: Spigen)

If it’s a case with a clear back that you're after, consider picking up Spigen's Ultra Hybrid offering. This case combines pliable, soft edges with a hardened plastic panel to protect the rear of the device, and you can either select a totally clear look or a version with a rubberized matte black frame. Spigen's trademark Air Cushion technology reduces the chances of your device getting damaged when it’s dropped, and if you spring for the matte black version, it even comes with swappable colored caps for the power button. No case on this list really compares with Spigen's from a quality-for-money standpoint, which is why this one finishes so highly on our list.

3. OtterBox Pixel 4 Symmetry Series

(Image credit: OtterBox)

OtterBox makes some of the sturdiest cases on the market, and the company’s Symmetry Series strikes a good balance between slenderness and durability. It comes in a variety of colors, including black and pink, and is manufactured from a mix of polycarbonate and synthetic rubber to ensure your device survives its share of tumbles. Raised edges keep the display from striking surfaces, even when the phone is placed upside down.

4. Tech21 Pixel 4 Evo Check case

(Image credit: Tech21)

Tech21’s Evo Check is another clear case, but this one offers a pop of color and can be had in black, blue or red. According to Tech21, the Evo Check has been tested to protect devices even when dropped from as high as 12 feet. Additionally, an antimicrobial finish staves off 99% of germs. That certainly gives us peace of mind, though at $39, this option is a bit on the pricier side for a rather ordinary TPU case.

5. UAG Monarch Series

(Image credit: UAG)

If you’re after the utmost protection and you don’t mind some bulk, consider picking up one of Urban Armor Gear's Monarch Series cases. It touts five layers of protection, including a top-grain leather, honeycomb traction grip and impact-resistant core. It also features oversized fortification on the Pixel 4’s corners, as well as over the buttons. There’s even a protective display surround, which should help protect the screen should the handset fall flat on its face.

6. Case-Mate Pixel 4 Sheer Crystal case

(Image credit: Case Mate)

If you’re looking for a case to add some flair to your Pixel 4 experience, Case-Mate's Sheer Crystal might be the answer. For $40, you get an anti-scratch coating and drop protection at heights of up to 10 feet. Flexible grips help ensure the handsets stays in your hands, while a protective coating guards against scratches marring that eye-catching crystal finish.

7. Speck Pixel 4 Presidio Grip case

(Image credit: Speck)

Speck's Presidio case is popular across a variety of phone models for its bold colors and grippable design, and the rendition for the Pixel 4 is no different. The Presidio is rated for drop protection at up to 10 feet high, and comes in five colorways that go well with Google's handset.

8. Olixar NovaShield

(Image credit: Olixar)

The Olixar NovaShield is one of the more affordable options in this roundup, at just $16. Olixar's been able to keep the price down by delivering a bumper design that encircles the screen and wraps around the sides, in tandem with a clear plastic back to keep the device protected. And because the polycarbonate bumper has a raised surface, the NovaShield guards against scratches even when the display is face down.

9. Totallee Pixel 4 thin case

(Image credit: Totallee)

The folks over at Totallee are all about keeping smartphones encased in the thinnest shell possible. And, at just 0.02 inches thin and 0.1 ounces light, the company's Pixel 4 case certainly achieves that. Totallee's thin case assuredly won't be the answer for anyone who often finds themselves fumbling their device, or isn't particularly careful. However, those seeking protection more against surface scratches than glass-shattering drops should give it a look.

10. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro rugged holster case

(Image credit: Supcase)

Supcase offers a high-quality, yet inexpensive case for active users who are especially concerned about damaging their Pixel 4. It achieves that with a multi-part, 360-degree design that shields the screen as well as the back of the phone, and the sides. In addition to full phone protection, the case comes with an optional holster and even a kickstand on the back, so you can use it to conveniently watch videos.