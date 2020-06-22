WWDC 2020 live blog: All the latest news from Apple's big event

We're just hours away from the start of WWDC 2020, the latest installment of Apple's annual developer conference that will see the reveal of iOS 14, watchOS 7 and potentially a new range of exciting Apple gadgets.

Apple's big event has gone all-online this year, but that doesn't look to be stopping the Cupertino company from showing off the biggest software updates coming to your iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch. And with rumored Apple hardware such as the AirPods Studio and AirTags tipped to make an appearance, WWDC 2020 could be one of Apple's biggest events yet.

But the real star of today's show could be Apple's long-awaited ARM chips for Mac, which could result in a new fleet of thinner, longer-lasting and more affordable MacBooks.

We'll be covering the biggest announcements from WWDC 2020 as they happen, so be sure to bookmark this live blog for the latest news and reactions from the big show in real-time.

WWDC 2020 live blog

All times ET - refresh for updates

10:40 am: The last-minute leaks just keep coming. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 14 could get a huge Safari upgrade complete with voice search and guest mode to keep potential Chrome switchers locked in.

There’s the new iCloud Keychain stuff, translation integration, voice search, improved tabs, guest mode etc. in development — but who knows if that’s coming this week.June 21, 2020

9:30 am: One of many iOS 14 upgrades we'll see today could be a major overhaul to the Apple Podcasts app. According to a new leak, Apple's podcast service will offer improved curation with personalized recommendations, which should hopefully make it easier to find your next favorite show.

9 am: If you're expecting new hardware at WWDC today, we may have some bad news. Tech tipsters Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach have both suggested that plans to reveal new Apple gadgets at today's show have been scrapped, though it's unclear why Apple may have made this change.

