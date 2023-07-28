Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Soccer Champions Tour pre-season game online

It's nearly time for the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream, which pits two European giants against each other as part of the Soccer Champions Tour pre-season season friendlies across the USA.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream, date, time, channels The Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream kicks off on Saturday (July 29).

► Time 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. AEST (July 30)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Canada — DAZN

• U.K. — Real Madrid TV

El Clasico comes to the USA on Saturday as Real Madrid face Barcelona at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of the Soccer Champions Tour series.

El Clasico is always a spicy encounter, even when it's just a pre-season friendly, and with Barcelona beating their rivals to the La Liga title by 10 points last season Real Madrid will be keen to send a message to the reigning champions. Can Carlo Ancelotti's side make a statement of intent here in the USA?

You won’t want to miss a moment of this week's Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream, and we’ll show you how to watch it from around the world below.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streams by country

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $12.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content. You can also pay $19.99 and lose the ads on Hulu and Disney Plus.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform you can think of.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream in the UK

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off at 10 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

Instead, you can stream the match live via Real Madrid TV – annual membership costs €35. There doesn't appear to be a monthly option, which is not ideal if you're only looking for access to Real Madrid vs Barcelona

How to watch the Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream in Australia

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off at 7 a.m. AEST on Sunday 30 July in Australia, but the game isn't being shown on any of the usual providers.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream in New Zealand

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off at 9 a.m. NZST on Sunday 30 July in New Zealand, but the game isn't being shown on any of the usual providers.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona preview

With their fixture against Juventus canceled due to illness, Barcelona played their first friendly of the summer on Wednesday night, losing an eight-goal thriller against Arsenal in Los Angeles. Barca took the lead twice in the first half, first through Robert Lewandowski, and then Raphinha, after Bukayo Saka had equalised and missed a penalty, but with the Premier League side further into their pre-season preparations they soon made their superior sharpness show. New signing Kai Havertz made it 2-2 at half time, before a brace from Leandro Trossard gave the Gunners breathing space. Ferran Torres pulled one back two minutes from time, but Fabio Vieira made it 5-3 just a minute later.

Meanwhile, down in Texas, Jude Bellingham scored his first goal for new club Real Madrid in a 2-0 win over Manchester United. A crowd of nearly 70,000 witnessed the 20-year-old delicately chip the ball over new United goalkeeper Andre Onana after just five minutes. There were chances at both ends, with Andriy Lunin in the Real Madrid goal doing well to keep Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes out, but there was nothing Onana could do about Joselu's 89th-minute overhead kick.

It's almost exactly a year since these two last met on US soil, when Barcelona won 1-0 in Las Vegas thanks to a 27th-minute Raphina goal. Who will come out on top this time? You'll have to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream to find out.