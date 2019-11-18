This Pokemon Sword and Shield bundle saves you $28

Pokemon Sword and Shield just debuted for the Nintendo Switch and we're already spotting the first Black Friday Walmart deals on these hot, new Switch games.

For a limited time, get Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield with a free Ematic Switch Controller for $60. You're paying full price for the game, but you're getting a free $28 controller. Alternatively, if you don't want the Ematic controller, you can get a PowerA Wired Controller for the Switch for an extra $9.99 (50% off). That's one of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals we've seen.

Pokemon Sword and Shield w/ controller: was $88 now $60

For a limited time, get Pokemon Sword and Shield with a free Ematic Switch controller for just $60. That's $28 off and one of the best Pokemon Sword and Shield deals we've seen. View Deal

Pokemon Sword and Shield are the first proper new generation Pokémon games for the Nintendo Switch. They introduce a ton of new adorable characters — like Scorbunny, Sobble, and Grookey — in a colorful new world dubbed the Galar Region.

Make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals hub for the best post-Black Friday deals.