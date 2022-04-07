Technics releases limited-edition SL1200 to celebrate iconic turntable's 50th birthday

Technics is marking the SL1200 deck's half century with a limited-edition version in seven funky colors

Technics SL1200m7l in red
Few turntables are as recognizable as the iconic Technics SL1200, and you can celebrate its 50th birthday today by treating yourself to a limited-edition version in one of seven fetching colors.  

Though it didn't make the list of our best turntables for any budget, the SL1200 is a legend in living rooms and dance clubs around the world. Its robust design with precision direct-drive motor and pitch adjustment control are just a few of the reasons why it's been the go-to deck for DJs worldwide since it was introduced in 1972. And now you can buy a special limited-edition version.

The new model is based on Technics 2019 SL-1200MK7 turntable edition and will be limited to 12,000 units in black, red, blue, white, green, yellow, and beige; we rather like the red one.  

Technics SL1200M7L in beige

Placing a vinyl disc on a platter and lowering the tonearm makes everyone feel like a DJ, right? As an owner of a reimaged Technics SL1200 when it was resurrected back in 2016/17, I know the sense of occasion playing vinyl on this deck can bring. And the limited-edition SL1200 looks set to make every record it spins seem even more special, thanks to the golden anodised tonearm, the black and gold-coloured Technics-logo-emblazoned slipmat, and the limited-edition serial number engraved for all to see on top of the plinth.

Along with the special anniversary touches, the SL1200M7L also features a highly damped plinth to insulate it for external noise and vibrations from interfering with the turntable’s highly sensitive components. 

Standard SL1200 features are also onboard, including quick start/stop and speed adjustment function, pitch-control function, reverse play, and an LED to illuminate the way as the stylus is placed in a record groove.

Technics SL1200M7L all limited edition colors

The SL-1200M7L can be pre-ordered from selected retailers today (April 7) priced at $1,099 / £899 / AU$1,999 and shipments are expected to arrive early July.

To mark the iconic SL1200’s 50th anniversary, Technics is also hosting a free live-streamed dance event in conjunction with Boiler Room (opens in new tab), starting at 9 a.m. (ET), with seven hours of performances from international DJs, each using one of the different colorways of the new SL-1200M7L.

The DJ artist line-up is set to include: DJ Koco (Japan), Mala (UK), Ellen Allien (Germany), Gilles Peterson (UK), Shanti Celeste (Chile), Marcel Dettman (Germany) and DJ CRAZE (USA).

