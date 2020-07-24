Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leak teases imminent launch — watch out, AirPods Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live had already leaked from a variety of places, and now they're on Samsung's own site (again).

Yes, those legume-shaped wireless earbuds you see above have been confirmed by Samsung's own support site. And because they're probably going to delete the page, which was found by Phone Arena, we've taken a screenshot for posterity, below.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live entry is currently live on Samsung's support websites for regions including Germany, India, the United Kingdom and Malaysia page, and we pulled the below screen from the India page.

(Image credit: Samsung.com)

As you can see, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live page isn't giving us more than the confirmation that the product exists, though the SM-R180 model number is shown on the site. A couple weeks ago, a new listing on the Korean Galaxy Buds Live page appeared with that same model number, but without the product name.

The page, instead, is filled with frequently asked questions for other Samsung Galaxy wearables. Entries include "Galaxy Watch Active: New design features," and "What to do if the audio quality is poor on my Galaxy Buds+?"

The Galaxy Buds Live have been slowly leaking for a while. The most interesting detail about the Galaxy Buds Live came on July 17, when leaked marketing material teased active noise cancelling. That would place the Galaxy Buds Live in direct competition with Apple's AirPods Pro.

Samsung's digital assistant Bixby confirmed the product's name this past Sunday (July 19), and the Samsung Mobile twitter account teased that we'll "Experience the new power of sound" at its August 5 Unpacked event. That means we're just weeks away from the likely unveiling of the Buds Live, which will also be joined by the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3.