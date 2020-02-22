PS5 and Xbox Series X gameplay: Leaker says its crazy good

We might have our first taste of what playing games on PS5 and Xbox Series X could be like.

Notable games industry leaker OsirisBlack detailed on NeoGAF (via GamesRadar) his experience playing what is reportedly a next-gen title. The game in question appears to be some sort of shooter, and OsirisBlack recalls being told by developers that the title has "multiple sources of volumetric lighting" and that every character in the game is unique.

"As the enemy shoots at me I take note of the deformation of the geometry on display, chunks of cement give way revealing the metal pipes underneath that hold the structure together," wrote OsirisBlack, detailing the kinds of realistic, dynamic environments that may be possible on PS5 or Xbox Series X.

The poster didn't mention the name of the game or its developer, but reports having spent several hours asking the devs questions about it. Its unclear what hardware OsirisBlack played the title on, but it will reportedly run at a locked 90 frames per second at 4K on both PS5 and Xbox Series X. For context, both next gen consoles will be capable of 8K resolution and framerates of up to 120fps, but most next-gen games will likely target 4K/60fps performance.

OsirisBlack also noted that "both machines are targeting very high performance," which they say lines up with recent rumors that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be sold at around $499.

While this report is to be taken with a grain of salt, it's worth noting that OsirisBlack correctly predicted the existence of the PS4 Pro in 2016. With E3 coming up in June and both consoles due out by the end of 2020, we shouldn't have to wait much longer to get a look at official gameplay from both the PS5 and Xbox Series X.