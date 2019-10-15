Google Pixelbook Go Unveiled: What You Get for $649

NEW YORK — While Google's original Pixelbook was silver and sleek, the newly unveiled Pixelbook Go is going for something completely different. Available for pre-order now, the Pixelbook Go's big advantage over its predecessor is its thankfully lower starting price, which is $350 less, at $649 — opening it up to far more potential customers.

It's also rated to last up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. We look forward to putting that to the test in-house.

Pixelbook Go Specs (Image credit: Future) Starting Price: $649 Processor: Intel Core m3 | Core i5 | Core i7 Memory: 8GB | 16GB Storage: 64GB | 128GB | 256GB Colors: Just Black | Not Pink (coming soon) Weight: 2 pounds Thickness: 13mm Battery Life: 12 hours (rated)

(Image credit: Future)

Silver and white is so 2017. So, to make the Pixelbook Go fit with the rest of its lineup, Google's offering this laptop in two colorways: Just Black and Not Pink (used in the Pixel 3 smartphone).

Google's also thrown out the smooth glass shell of the Pixelbook. The Pixelbook Go, instead, feels more school-ready with its a grippable, rubbery underside and matte top lid.

The keyboard sees an improvement, too, as Ivy Ross, president of hardware design at Google, highlighted the "Ultra-quiet Hush Keys" that I look forward to clicking later today.

Specs-wise, the leaks were true: Intel Core m3, i5 and i7 CPU options, 8 or 16GB of RAM and your choice of 64, 128 and 256GB of storage.

(Image credit: Future)

This story is developing, stay tuned for more from Made By Google '19.