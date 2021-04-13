Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 promises 19 hours of battery life — release date, price and specs

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is here, and while it's quite familiar on the outside, the upgrades inside have us excited to test these new laptops, which come with Intel or AMD inside. For starters, Microsoft is claiming up to 19 hours of battery life, and performance improvements of 70% across the board.

These 13.5-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 look just like the Surface Pro 3. The true story of this update is on the inside, where Microsoft's added 11th Gen Core Intel Tiger Lake processors and AMD Ryzen CPUs with Radeon graphics.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 cheat sheet: What's new

The 13.5-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 are now both available with Intel 11th gen CPUs and AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPUs with Radeon graphics.

Microsoft promises up to 70% better performance and up to 19 hours of battery life on the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4.

Microsoft says the audio is improved with better treble and bass, and Windows Hello logins are a bit faster.

There's no Thunderbolt 4 support, and the webcam is still 720p.

The design is the same but there's a new Ice Blue color option.

The Surface Laptop 4 will ship on April 15, and you can pre-order today (in the U.S., Canada and Japan). If you order from Microsoft.com Best Buy before April 15, they'll toss in a pair of Surface Earbuds.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 price

The Surface Laptop 4 gets pricey quickly. The Surface Laptop 4 begins at $999.99 with the 13.5-inch AMD Ryzen 5 configuration with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The Intel version of the 13.5-inch model starts at $1,299, with a 11th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 starts at $1,299 for the AMD Ryzen 7 model (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD), while the Intel version starts with an 11th Gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage — for $1,799.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 specs

Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch, AMD) Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch, Intel) Surface Laptop 4 (15-inch, AMD) Surface Laptop 4 (15-inch, Intel) Starting price $999 $1,299 $1,299 $1,799 Processors AMD Microsoft Surface Edition R5, R7 11th Gen Intel Core i5, i7 AMD Microsoft Surface Edition R5, R7 11th Gen Intel Core i5, i7 Graphics AMD Radeon graphics Intel Xe graphics AMD Radeon graphics Intel Xe graphics Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB 8GB, 16GB, 32GB 8GB, 16GB, 32GB 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD Display 13.5-inches (2256 x 1504) 13.5-inches (2256 x 1504) 15-inches, (2496 x 1664) 15-inches, (2496 x 1664) Dimensions 12.1 x 8.8. 0.6 inches 12.1 x 8.8. 0.6 inches 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.6 inches 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.6 inches Weight 2.8 pounds 2.8 pounds 3.4 pounds 3.4 pounds Ports 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, headphone jack, Surface Connect port 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, headphone jack, Surface Connect port 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, headphone jack, Surface Connect port 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, headphone jack, Surface Connect port

The Surface Laptop 4 is very much a spec-bump update. This year's models have of 11th Gen Intel Core processors or the 8-core Microsoft Surface Edition of the AMD Ryzen processor with Radeon Graphics. Microsoft says this will deliver up to 200% performance gains when comparing certain models, but noted that there's an overall 70% bump across the board.

Microsoft boasts that it's worked with AMD and Intel for custom-built silicon, with goals of improved performance and battery life.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 battery life

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Your mileage may vary depending on the model you use, but Microsoft says the Surface Laptop 4 has the longest battery life of any Surface product ever. As for how long that is? Microsoft's own testing, which mixes video playback, Microsoft Office usage and idle time (among other activity) turned in scores of up to 19 hours.

That's a lot better than what the Surface Laptop 3 turned in on our web surfing battery test (9:17 on the 13.5-inch, 9:32 from the 15-inch). But we'll have to see how the Surface Laptop 4 fares on our test.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 design

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is probably referring to the Surface Laptop 4 as a laptop whose aesthetic "ain't broke." That's because the Surface Laptop's design isn't changing. You've still got the productivity-focused 3:2 display ratio, along with the same Alcantara fabric or aluminum chassis.

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 will also feature an Ice Blue finish for one of its Alcantara versions that we've previously seen on the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop Go. The other Alcantara color is Platinum silver. The metal models are matte black and Sandstone.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 is aluminum, with matte black and platinum options.

Frustratingly, you still get a 720p webcam, as 1080p webcams are still out of reach for many laptops (though not the Microsoft Surface Go 2).

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 display

Again, the Surface Laptop 4 is very familiar. Made in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes, with 201 pixels-per-inch pixel density, we can probably predict a little about these screens based on previous models.

If the internal components are similar to those in 15-inch Surface Laptop 3, for example, it will offer decent color output (104.5% of the sRGB spectrum), but come up a bit short on brightness (up to 366 nits).

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 outlook

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a lot like the Surface Laptop 3, except featuring the latest generation of processors. That means you've got some good news and bad news: we're still dealing with a sleek, minimalist laptop that will be good for getting work done.

If Microsoft's claims of battery life and endurance are accurate, then this might just be the best Surface in the entire family. That said, the bezels are still a little thick, there is no Thunderbolt 4 support and ... there's not much "new" here.