PlayStation State of Play March recap — Returnal, Ghostwire: Tokyo and more

It's been about a month since Sony's last State of Play, so today (Mar. 9) seems like an opportune moment for another one. Last time around, we learned the ins and outs of Gran Turismo 7; this time, we heard from some of PlayStation's Japanese publishers, as well as a Finnish one.

If you're not familiar with the State of Play concept, it's pretty simple. Every few months (give or take), Sony hosts a livestream to discuss upcoming PlayStation titles. Sometimes, it's a deep dive on a single game, as was the case with Gran Turismo 7. Other times, we get a whole showcase. More rarely, Sony will discuss its upcoming hardware plans; the initial PS5 reveal came at the tail end of a State of Play back in 2020.

Sony announced the event on the official PlayStation blog. The proceedings took place at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET/10 PM GMT on Wednesday, March 9. However, you can still watch a rebroadcast of the livestream on Twitch or YouTube. We've also embedded it below, so you don't have to leave this page:

For more comprehensive information, you can also consult our guide on how to watch the State of Play for March 2022.

Sony advertised that the stream would run for about 20 minutes, and would "focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers, though we'll have a few updates from other developers located around the world, too."

Here are all the games that Sony discussed. Games in bold are new announcements; games in normal font are ones that we already knew about.

Exoprimal

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Forspoken

Gundam Evolution

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

GigaBash

Trek to Yomi

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Returnal Ascension

The DioField Chronicle

Valkyrie Elysium

For more information on each of the games, check out our live blog below. Tom's Guide will also cover some of these games individually as we learn more information about them.

Returnal, of course, is already out, and you can read our full Returnal review.