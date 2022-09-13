Nintendo Direct September 2022 LIVE: Biggest Switch game news as it happens

It’s September, which means it’s high time for a Nintendo Direct livestream. The Big N has had a substantive presentation every September since 2012, almost without fail. (The company skipped September 2015, for whatever reason.) Today’s Nintendo Direct livestream will be “mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter,” but we know precious little beyond that.

First things first: If you want to watch the Nintendo Direct livestream for yourself, it will air today, September 13, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM BST. You can watch the presentation on YouTube; we’ve also embedded it below.

British viewers should be aware that Nintendo’s UK channel will not air the broadcast live, as a “mark of respect” for the late Queen Elizabeth II. However, they’ll be able to view the Nintendo Direct after the fact at 4 PM BST — or they can simply stream another region’s YouTube channel, such as the American stream embedded above.

Beyond that, Nintendo has given precious little information about what we can expect. Forty minutes is enough time to show off perhaps 10 games in passing, or fewer games in greater detail. Splatoon 3 just debuted, so perhaps we’ll hear something about that game’s roadmap over the next few months. Bayonetta 3 will come out on October 28, so this might be a good time for a final pre-release trailer. Granted, they’re not really “winter” releases, so we’ll see how strictly Nintendo adheres to when the season starts.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will debut on November 18, which is also not quite a “winter” release. But it’s one of Nintendo’s few confirmed titles for the next few months, so it doesn’t seem unreasonable to expect something about it at a Nintendo Direct.

Beyond that, Nintendo’s next major release seems to be The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel. If the game is going to come out in the early part of 2023, now would be a great time to share some information about it. The original Breath of the Wild debuted in March 2017, so perhaps this one will be a March release as well.

There’s no shortage of speculation about what else Nintendo might include. But if we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s that the Big N lives to subvert expectations and do its own thing. If you really want to know what Nintendo is about to announce, the best way to find out is to tune in for yourself — or follow this page, where we’ll document all the latest announcements in real time.