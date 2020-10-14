Best Prime Day lightning deals — get these before they're gone

Prime Day lightning deals often make up some of the best savings during Amazon's huge sales event — and like their name suggests, they're often gone in a flash. That's why we're rounding up the best lightning deals of Prime Day right here to let you score some of the best limited-time savings while you still can.

We'll be updating this page live all day with the hottest lightning deals we can find. Just note that many of these items will sell out quickly, so be sure to come back frequently for the latest savings.