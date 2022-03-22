Apple Music and App store down — live updates

Apple online services are being hit with an outage — the second one in as many days.

The outage today (March 22) is affecting Apple Music, Apple's various app stores (both on the desktop and on its mobile devices), Apple Podcasts and Apple Books. Those services were also affected on a March 21 outage that impact more of Apple's cloud-based offerings.

Services went down just after 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and still remain inaccessible to some users — including Tom's Guide staff — an hour later.

You can check Apple's system status page for updates on what's out and what's back online.

This is a developing story and we'll have more information as it comes through.