Huge PS5 restock expected at Amazon — here's when it's due

Amazon may be planning a significant drop of PS5 stock in the coming days, offering gamers who are still trying to secure a next-gen PlayStation a fresh opportunity to secure Sony's in-demand gaming console.

According to @PS5StockAlertUK Amazon UK expects to receive a shipment of around 10K consoles later this week. This would be a sizeable increase from the retailer's previous stock drops, which have typically seen the online retailer offer around 6K units at a time.

Now, typically we’d not put much faith in unsubstantiated claims about PS5 shipments, especially after a number of false dawns in the past. However, this account is one of the biggest PS5 stock trackers in the UK and has a decent track record of being on the money about the stock situations at various retailers.

News: Amazon UK to expect a shipment 📦 of approximately 10K PlayStation 5’s later this week, hinting at a May 17th-19th drop. This will be their biggest restock yet, as Amazon UK usually restocks around 6K-8K.#PS5 #PS5UK #PS5RestockMay 10, 2021 See more

While we’d still advise caution, and certainly aren’t taking these claims as full confirmation, it would make sense given that Amazon hasn’t restocked the console now for several weeks now. April as a whole was a very dry month for PS5 restocks in the UK, but May is predicted to be much more fruitful and Amazon seems a prime candidate to restock the coveted console.

It definitely seems like Amazon will be dropping PS5 stock sooner rather than later, as it's long overdue a restock at this point. Hopefully, the online giant has been building stock ahead of a massive drop, as this could potentially give a large number of gamers the chance to finally get themselves a PS5.

How to buy a PS5 at Amazon

Even if Amazon does restock the PS5 next week, there will be an army of scalper bots waiting to snap up the stock and ruin the fun for everyone.

You need to be prepared, and while there isn’t a guaranteed formula for success when it comes to getting your hands on a PS5, there are a few things you can do to tip the odds in your favor.

Firstly, make sure you have an Amazon account ahead of time. This sounds like an obvious thing to say, but if your address and payment information isn’t pre-saved then you’ve got very little chance of securing a PS5.

Getting the stock into your basket is only half the battle. You’ll need to race through checkout before the console sells out, and if you’re stuck entering your postcode and card info then the PS5 will be gone by the time you’re ready to hit “confirm order."

Feel free to sign up to Amazon Prime if you want faster postage, but don’t expect it to give you a leg up — Amazon doesn’t prioritize Prime members when it comes to PS5 restocks, so a subscription won’t help you there.

There is a slightly odd Amazon trick that has been doing the rounds lately. This requires you to place the console in your wish list ahead of time, and then when it’s restocked you can place it into your basket from there. This lets you bypass the product listing page, which always crashes during restock windows.

Doing this trick allows you to get stock in your basket the minute it goes live, and in a race where every single second counts that’s a huge advantage; it could be the difference between getting a PS5 order confirmation email and getting nothing but disappointment.

You can add the PS5 to your wish list even when the console is sold out, so make sure you’ve done that ahead of time. Trying to add the PS5 to your wish list during a PS5 restock itself won’t yield any joy, as the listing page will error out.

We tested this method ourselves during an Xbox Series X restock and can confirm it works. We managed to get the Series X in our basket four times from our wish list, whereas we couldn’t get it in our basket even once through the listing page.

This trick is by no means a guarantee you’ll get a console in the next restock, but it’s a way of giving yourself a leg up over the competition, who will be stuck endlessly refreshing the listing page while you’re completing the checkout process.