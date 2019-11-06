Google Pixelbook takes top spot in Chromebook drop test

Chromebooks make for some of the best laptops around, thanks to their generally affordable prices, lightweight designs and no-nonsense Chrome OS software. But how do they hold up once one falls out of your bag or off of your desk?

That's what our sister site Laptop Mag set to find out in its first-ever Chromebook drop test. To determine which Chromebooks could take the biggest beating during a hectic school day or work trip, Laptop conducted multiple tests -- including drops from heights of 2.5 feet and 4.5 feet onto both carpeted floors and hard surfaces.

While several dedicated "rugged" models were tested, it was the $999 Google Pixelbook that came out on top (the new Pixelbook Go wasn't released yet at the time of testing). Google's premium Chromebook looked almost untouched after taking a variety of spills, including one with its screen fully exposed.

Other top performers included the budget favorite Samsung Chromebook 3 and the Lenovo 300e Chromebook. However, many top Chromebooks suffered from bends, breaks and cracks, and the Asus Chromebook Flip C434, Laptop's favorite overall Chromebook, ended up getting the lowest durability score.

Chromebook durability is well worth keeping in mind alongside important features such as performance and display quality, especially if you plan on shopping for a new Chromebook this Black Friday or Cyber Monday. For a deeper look at which Chromebooks can take the most damage, check out Laptop Mag's full in-depth drop test.