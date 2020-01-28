Galaxy Z Flip release date, price, specs, design and leaks

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold was released in September 2019, and while it impressed the smartphone world with its ideas, the hardware couldn’t match up to expectations. Samsung wasn’t put off by the Fold's rocky launch, however, as it still expects to sell 6 million foldable devices in 2020, and 20 million by 2021.

We're already hearing details about the next foldable Samsung device, initially assumed to be the Galaxy Fold 2 but now being called Galaxy Z Flip, even though Samsung hasn't formally announced its next foldable. But that's about to change — as soon as next month, we could hear what Samsung has to say about the Galaxy Z Flip and its specs, price and availability.

Considering some worthy rivals to the foldable phone space are now emerging, such as the Motorola Razr 2020, it will be interesting to see how much Samsung can change and improve its foldable formula to keep itself on top of this newly emerged part of the smartphone market.

Here's what we know so far about the Galaxy Z Flip based on rumors about the upcoming foldable phone.

Latest Galaxy Z Flip news and rumors (Jan. 28)

Leaked images of the Galaxy Z Flip — both from tipster Evan Blass and WinFuture.de — give us a pretty good idea of what the phone will look like.

A Max Weinbach leak reveals that the phone will cost $1,400 in the US, will possibly be an AT&T exclusive and will launch on February 14 — three days after Samsung's Feb. 11 Unpacked event.

Galaxy Z Flip specs (rumored)

Price $1,400 - $1,500 Screen Size, Unfolded (Resolution) 6.7-inch OLED (2636 x 1080) Outer Screen (Resolution) 1.1-inch OLED (300 x 116) CPU Snapdragon 855+ RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Rear Cameras 12MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra wide angle Front Camera 10MP (f/2.0) Battery Size 3,300 mAh Size (Folded) 3.4 x 2.9 x 0.61 - 0.68 inches Size (Open) 6.6 x 2.9 x 0.27 - 0.28 inches Weight 6.5 ounces

We are expecting news of a new variety of foldable Samsung phones in February, around the same time Samsung also shows off the Galaxy S20. Samsung says it's holding an Unpacked event on Feb. 11 in San Francisco. And while the phone maker hasn't specified which phones will be on display at the event, it's assumed that a new foldable phone will be joining the Galaxy S20 on stage.

Max Weinbach has said that the Galaxy Z Flip launch will be on Feb. 14, which is a very fast turn around between the Z Flip's reveal and it hitting store shelves, but helps space it out from the Galaxy S20 series launch that takes place a couple of weeks later. Last year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold at the same time, though the foldable phone wasn't supposed to ship until April. (It missed that deadline, as you may recall.)

It’s also rumored that a more direct successor to the Galaxy Fold will appear around August, so if you missed out on (or deliberately avoided) this year’s Fold, this will be Samsung’s next opportunity to sell you on its book-fold design.

Leaked image, reportedly of the next Samsung foldable (Image credit: Weibo)

As for price, the Motorola Razr costs $1,500, which it manages to achieve through a smaller size and less powerful components. It's thought Samsung will take a similar tack with the Z Flip instead of replicating the Fold's $1,980 price.

The new clamshell-style foldable had been estimated to cost 1 million Korean Won, which is around $840 converted, and would have been unbelievably cheap in comparison to the Razr. However, a more reliable leak from Max Weinbach puts the price at $1,400. Similar, but still cheaper than the Motorola phone, this is more what we expected it to cost.

Weinbach also says that in the US, the Z Flip could be an AT&T exclusive, at least for a time. There will be an unlocked handset too, but if you want to buy the phone with a contract, you may only have one choice.

What Samsung will call its next foldable phone

When rumors about a new foldable phone started circulating, most people assumed Samsung would stick with the device's current name and call its follow-up the Galaxy Fold 2. But Samsung apparently has different plans in mind.

New leaks point to Samsung calling this new phone the Galaxy Z Flip, so Fold would not be in the name at all. It sounds like a generic name, but it speaks to what makes the design unique versus a true Galaxy Fold successor.

Korean newspaper Ajunews previously reported that Samsung met with partners at a closed-door meeting during CES 2020 to inform them that the next foldable will be called the Galaxy Bloom. However, the Bloom name is now believed to be a code name.

A leaked promotional slide for the Galaxy Bloom (Image credit: Ajunews)

There's rumors that a Galaxy Fold follow-up called the Galaxy Fold 2 will arrive later this year. Unlike the Z Flip and its flip phone design, the Galaxy Fold 2 would open up like a book, much as the current Fold does.

Galaxy Z Flip design

Samsung teases the Galaxy Z Flip's look last fall. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The brand new clamshell design of the Fold 2 was first seen at a Samsung One UI developer event last October. The design looks an awful lot like the Motorola Razr foldable unveiled late last year, folding out into a large phone rather than the small tablet of the Galaxy Fold.

This design, including what’s been described by a patent as a "Samsung Hideaway Hinge," is assumed to work similarly to the Razr’s hinge system. This system bends the screen tightly but within the phone’s frame, avoiding the semi-open design of the Galaxy Fold that not only made the phone larger to carry around but left the important inner displays uncovered and prone to damage.

This hinge looked in the original video that it could open to 90 degrees, and a new leak has supported this. This lets you stand the phone up, for example while making a video call, with the UI moving to the bottom half of the screen and the video output moving to the top. This isn't something foldables have tried before, so it'll be interesting to see what other uses Samsung can wring out of it.

Leaked Galaxy Z Flip images (Image credit: Evan Blass via Twitter)

A couple weeks before the Galaxy Z Flip's rumored debut, we're starting to see leaks of what the new phone will look like. These official-looking images come from Evan Blass and WinFuture.de, two very reputable sources of leaked phone information. (WinFuture.de throws a round-up of all the expected specs for the Galaxy Z Flip in its report for good measure.)

Galaxy Z Flip display

Early rumors pointed to a 6.7-inch display for the Z Flip, a claim which has been repeated by Ishan Agarwal more recently and confirmed by WinFuture.de.

The original Fold’s main 7.3-inch AMOLED display was marred by a significant crease down the center of the display. It’s important that Samsung solves this issue for the Z Flip, since Motorola’s Razr already manages to hide its folding point using its clever hinge which has built-in supporting plates to prop up that part of the display.

There’s also the matter of the external display. The Galaxy Fold sports a front-facing 4.6-inch AMOLED screen, which you could use as a normal albeit small phone without opening it up. WinFuture's report touts the possibility of a 1.1-inch outer display on the Z Flip — not as extensive as what the Fold features, but we'll take it.

Leaked Galaxy Z Flip images (Image credit: WinFuture.de)

The original Galaxy Fold’s internal display is made with plastic, which allows it to fold at the cost of durability. But Samsung has been in talks with a Korean supplier of flexible glass, perhaps pointing to a foldable glass display which would be a significant boost in quality and practicality for the new phone. XDA's Max Weinbach forecasts an ultra-thin glass display with a protective layer on the Z Flip.

Galaxy Z Flip cameras

There are six cameras in total on the Galaxy Fold (three rear, one on the front and two inside), while the Razr uses two, with one doubling up as both the front and rear camera based on how you're using the phone. In the case of the Z Flip, it looks as if it's aiming somewhere in the middle of these two.

(Image credit: Wang Benhong)

Rumors say that the top-spec Galaxy S20 will have a 108MP main camera and a 5x optical zoom camera, and while some sources have said that the Z Flip will also have these sensors, it looks more like the new foldable will have cameras more in line with the S20 Plus, including a 12MP main sensor along with an ultra wide angle lens. Agarwal also says that the front camera on the inner display will be a 10MP sensor, in line with Samsung's other selfie cameras.

More confirmations on Galaxy Z Flip: 6.7inch Dynamic AMOLED Displya, 12MP Main Camera (not 108MP, obviously). 10MP Front Camera and 256GB Storage as told earlier. One UI 2.1, 3300mAH or 3500mAH Battery (some confusion regarding that). Black and Purple colours. https://t.co/U4GA46Qj1rJanuary 20, 2020

The Ajunews report claiming that the foldable phone will be called the Galaxy Bloom also suggests that the new device will be capable of recording 8K video. (That feature is also tabbed for the Galaxy S20, the phone we thought would be called the Galaxy S11 — Samsung is big on name changes these days.) 8K video is supported by the image signal processor in the new Snapdragon 865 mobile processing platform, so it's possible that the Z Flip could add such a capability — if it runs on the Snapdragon 865. And that might not be the case.

Galaxy Z Flip specs

Currently the Galaxy Fold runs on a Snapdragon 855 CPU, but the W20 5G, an upgraded derivative, uses a Snapdragon 855 Plus chip. There’s also a chance that a new Galaxy Fold would use the newest high-performance Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 865, but Samsung may not do this for pricing, much like how the Motorola Razr uses a mid-range Snapdragon 710 in its new foldable flagship.

Indeed, a post by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter said that the Fold 2 will contain the standard 855, which may disappoint some people hoping their futuristic flexible device would have internal specs to match. WinFuture counters that the chip will be a Snapdragon 855 Plus, a variant that's better at handling graphics.

If Samsung does go with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, that likely means the flip phone won't support 5G by default (though Samsung could offer a variant of the phone that supports 5G networks).

(Image credit: Wang Benhong)

Ishan Agarwal's spec leak for the Z Flip points to a battery capacity of either 3,500 mAh or 3,300 mAh (he isn't certain which figure's correct yet). The Galaxy Fold has a capacity of 4,380 mAh (4,235 mAh on the 5G model), which is plenty for full unfolded use, while the Razr has 2,510 mAh of capacity, which is fairly small. The Z Flip is between these, so hopefully with its middling display size, you'll get respectable battery life.

For what it's worth, WinFuture said that the combined battery will be at 3,300 mAh and that it will support 15W charging.

Galaxy Z Flip outlook

When it comes to foldables, there is still not a lot to choose from, and most foldable handsets have yet to impress without having major caveats. Samsung seems very serious about its foldables even after the problems it went through with the Galaxy Fold, and seems to be intending something very different for its next flexible device.

If the Galaxy Z Flip matches up to the features suggested in these leaks, it will be an unbelievable phone for the suggested price. Even if it does turn out to be a lot more expensive or lacks some of the rumored functionality, as long as it’s well built, it could still do better than the original Galaxy Fold and help propel foldable phones into the mainstream.