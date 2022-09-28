Amazon Halo Rise is a $139 sunrise alarm clock with sleep tracking — and it can sense your breathing

Amazon Halo Rise isn’t used like the Halo Band or Halo View fitness trackers — instead of introducing another wearable to the Halo lineup at today's Amazon event, Amazon’s in-house wellness brand has launched a contactless sleep-tracking device that also happens to be a $139 sunrise alarm clock.

Though some people like me regularly wear smartwatches or activity bands overnight to track sleep, there aren’t many options for tracking sleep at home without having a sensor-jammed device strapped to your body. The Halo Rise is hoping to help users improve their sleep with an unobtrusive beside device that detects your sleep cycles and trends based on micro-movements and certain environmental factors.

The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)’s sleep sensing technology is contactless like Halo Rise’s, but it’s still a Google smart display. Halo Rise isn’t comparable to an Echo Show or Echo Dot with Clock, in that it doesn’t have Alexa built-in. It looks more like the sunrise alarm clocks you might’ve seen trending on TikTok, deviating from the design of Echo hardware.

A sunrise alarm clock like Halo Rise simulates sunrise with light to wake you up gently rather than with a blaring alarm. The sunrise can also start based on an optimal point in your sleep cycle, as deduced by the sleep-tracking technology.

Halo Rise is designed to analyze the data of the person sleeping closest to the device, meaning your data shouldn’t be skewed if you share your bed. It also disregards someone else getting into bed before you if you get into bed later, as long as you lay down closer to the Halo Rise.

In the Halo app you can review your sleep score, sleep stages and even get advice on what you could do to improve your sleep quality. The Halo Rise reads ambient light, light and humidity levels in the location it’s set up as well, so you may be encouraged to make environmental changes for the benefit of your rest.

Amazon Halo Rise — what about Halo Band and Halo View?

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you’re familiar with the Halo Band or Halo View, you probably already know the $3.99/month Halo membership grants you an overview of your collected health and activity data, including sleep.

So what if you wear a Halo Band or Halo View overnight and get a Halo Rise? Well, first, you probably don’t need both kinds of devices. But if you do happen to have both, Halo Rise data will trump the data from your Halo fitness tracker in the Halo app. Then, if you happen to travel or sleep in a bed other than your own, your fitness tracker can still fill in your sleep data.

And as with Halo fitness trackers, Halo Rise isn’t Alexa-equipped but your data is reviewable by asking the voice assistant. The Rise’s light can also be controlled as a smart light in the Alexa app or with one of the best Alexa speakers nearby. Of course, you can ask Alexa to snooze, too.

Amazon Halo Rise outlook

I can't say this was the next device I expected to join the Halo hardware offerings, but I suppose it makes enough sense. There are likely people who are interested in sleep tracking but don't like the idea of wearing any tech in bed, and also don't want a full smart display right next to their bed, either.

$140 does seem like a lot to pay for an alarm clock, though. Perhaps the Halo Rise will be one of the Amazon devices that receives a discount during the Prime Early Access Sale next month.