9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Oct. 20-22)

Sweater weather is also perfect for cozy streaming at home. Fortunately, we've got a big batch of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Prime Video and other top streaming services.

The weekend slate is led by the Netflix premiere of Jennifer Lawrence's sex comedy No Hard Feelings. Think of it like a very different kind of hunger games, where she has to act as the girlfriend of a socially awkward college boy.

On the television side, the time-hopping crime thriller Bodies puts a sci-fi twist on a murder case. And several fan-favorite series return, including Upload season 3, Elite season 7 and Big Mouth season 7.

Here's our guide to what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

Bodies (Netflix)

Netflix’s latest British release, based on the graphic novel by Si Spencer, combines two popular genres: crime drama and sci-fi thriller. The premise is pretty wild: Four detectives in four different time periods find the same dead body in a London alleyway. In 2023, DS Shahara Hasan (Amaka Okafor) stumbles upon it during a foot chase; in 1941, Whiteman (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) gets a mysterious call to go to Longharvest Lane; in 1890, it’s Hillinghead (Kyle Soller) who’s called to the scene; and in the future, 2053, an electric car problem leads Maplewood (Shira Haas) to find the body.

Despite being separated by decades, the four detectives soon discover their investigations are connected. And the dead body may be linked to the enigmatic political leader Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham). They face numerous roadblocks, challenges and dangers in the attempt to solve this time-spanning mystery.

Streaming now on Netflix

Upload season 3 (Prime Video)

The idea of a digital afterlife has powered Upload for two seasons, but it’s living, breathing reality that looms in season 3. Nathan (Robbie Amell) has been revived, with his consciousness placed in a regenerated body. Yet, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated in Lakeview. Double the Nathans, double the trouble!

Even as Real Nathan and Nora (Andy Allo) work to expose the conspiracy surrounding Freeyond, the no-cost digital afterlife, they grapple with the possibility of a life together. In Lakeview, Digital Nathan discovers ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) is determined to give them a second chance at love.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Elite season 7 (Netflix)

A familiar face graces the halls of Las Encinas once again. Omar (Omar Ayuso) is back, making him the only original character in the seventh and penultimate season of the teen murder soap. Omar left at the end of season 5 to start a new life at university, but he hasn’t been able to move on. Tortured by guilt over Samuel’s death, he begins therapy and takes an internship that brings back to the school.

Some new students are enrolling for their share of scandal, romance and crime. Chloe (Mirela Balić) and mother Carmen (Maribel Verdú) compete to wear the most provocative outfits. Nico’s cousin Eric (Gleb Abrosimov) is a rebel with a cause, while humble Joel (Fernando Líndez) is a positive beacon of light.

Streaming now on Netflix

Big Mouth season 7 (Netflix)

Big Mouth has mined a lot of laughs out of treating adolescence as the most horrific experience that can happen to anyone. Now, the animated series focuses on possibly the worst event a young teen can face — Big Mouth is going to high school!

The seventh installment of the animated series follows the awkward teens as they prepare to graduate from middle school. And of course, the Hormone Monsters are raging more than ever, including the new Dread (Patrick Page). During this time of transition, the teens explore their identities and who they want to be in high school. Nick (Nick Kroll) wants to be a cool kid, while Andrew (John Mulaney) seeks to be viewed as less disgusting.

Streaming now on Netflix

Bosch: Legacy season 2 (Freevee)

Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) is going to do his best Liam Neeson and break out his particular set of skills to find daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz), who was taken from her apartment by a masked assailant in the cliffhanger ending to season 1. Bosch is willing to break the rules (and maybe some limbs) to rescue Maddie.

He enlists the help of friend and defense attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers), as well as his former partner Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) and Maddie’s police colleagues. Meanwhile, Honey’s got other matters on her plate, including a case from the past that rears its ugly head.

Streaming now on Freevee

Wolf Like Me season 2 (Peacock)

The secret is out, the jig is up, the wolf has been found out. In the first season, advice columnist Mary (Isla Fisher) kept her true identity as a werewolf hush-hush, even while she was falling in love with Gary (Josh Gad), a widower and single father to Emma (Ariel Donoghue).

Now, everybody knows what’s what, but there’s a new complication: Mary is pregnant! Is she having a human baby or a werewolf baby? Either possibility terrifies Mary, who copes by joking about eating her infant. Meanwhile, Gary is hard at work renovating the basement so Mary can safely transform there.

Streaming now on Peacock

Fboy Island season 3 (The CW)

The fboys are back in town — well, in a new town. After Max canceled Fboy Island, the dating show was rescued by The CW. Nikki Glaser remains as the host, which is a relief since she’s the best thing about it.

If you’re not familiar with it, the premise sets up three women with 26 male contestants, half of whom are “Nice Guys” looking for love and half of whom are “Fboys” looking to score cash. Season 3 brings in former Bachelorette Katie Thurston as one of the women.

Streaming now on CWTV.com

Watch Mondays on The CW (via Sling or Fubo )

Movie Premieres

No Hard Feelings (Netflix)

Ever since Jennifer Lawrence broke out as a star in the grim Winter’s Bone, she’s mostly shuffled between making dramas and action movies (with a couple of dark comedies sprinkled into the mix). Over the last few years, she’s dialed her career way, way back, focusing on having a family. Now, she’s back on the big screen doing something new: a screwball comedy.

Maddie’s car was just repossessed, making it impossible to keep working as an Uber driver. Facing bankruptcy and needing money, she finds an unusual job listing posted by rich helicopter parents who are seeking someone to "date-date" their awkward, introverted son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman). Though she vows to “date his brains out,” Maddie discovers Percy is no easy catch.

Streaming Sunday, Oct. 22 on Netflix

Surrounded (Prime Video)

This throwback Western echoes the best of the genre made by masters like Sergio Leone and John Ford. Director Anthony Mandler takes tried-and-true tropes and gives them a modern flair and focus on race. Set five years after the Civil War, freedwoman and former Buffalo Soldier Moses "Mo" Washington (Letitia Wright) travels west disguised as a man to lay claim to a gold mine.

After her stagecoach is ambushed by murderous thieves, Mo is forced to confine legendary outlaw Tommy Walsh (Jamie Bell) while the other surviving passengers go for help. A battle of wills follows, which blurs the line between captor and captive as both try to survive the harsh wilderness.

Streaming now on Prime Video