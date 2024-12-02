Live
PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition restock confirmed — here's the latest updates and how to get yours
Best Buy is restocking PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition for Cyber Monday
Nostalgia gamers who missed out on the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection when it went up for pre-order earlier this year have just been delivered an early holiday surprise as Best Buy has confirmed it will restock the limited edition items today (Monday, December 2).
The electronics retailer will have a fresh supply of the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition and the DualSense Controller 30th Anniversary Edition. Sadly the uber-rare PS5 Pro bundle, DualSense Edge and PlayStation Portal won't make an appearance. However, if you want a PS5 Slim decked out in retro PS1 gray this might be one of the very few remaining chances as stock is extremely limited.
This Best Buy restock will be a little different from the previous pre-order opportunities as the stock will only be available via Best Buy Drops. This means you'll need to secure your PS5 Slim console or controller on the Best Buy app. Don't worry if you're unfamiliar with Drops, I'll guide you through below.
We're also tracking stock availability at additional retailers as Best Buy's drop could be part of a larger restock. So, if you want to score a PlayStation 30th Anniversary Edition item this Cyber Monday, read on for everything you need to know. And be sure to bookmark this page as I'll be posting regular updates.
PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Restock at Best Buy
Best Buy's impending PlayStation 30th Anniversary restock will be held exclusively on the retailer's mobile app, so follow these steps to get access
- Download the Best Buy app. It's available on iOS and Android
- Sign into your Best Buy account on the app (or make one)
- Switch on app notifications to get a ping when the restock is live
- Wait for the restock notification and get ready to check out fast
Best Buy hasn't confirmed an exact time for the restock, but looking at the historical data, most retailers prefer to restock between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. ET.
Make sure you're ready for the stock drop by downloading the app now, and check that your payment and address details are up to date. When the restock begins speed will be crucial, and you don't want to waste precious seconds filling in your credit card details or updating your shipping address.
We're also hoping that Best Buy's PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary restock is a sign of more stock to come across retailers, so we're also watching other major stockists.
PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Stock Check
PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition: $499 @ Amazon (check stock)
The PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition includes a PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TB storage, a DualSense controller and a vertical stand all decked out in a retro gray colorway. It also comes with a Console Cover for the PS5 Disc Drive but the Disc Drive itself is sold separately. It's set to be restocked on the Best Buy app on Monday, Dec. 2.
Check stock: $499 @ Best Buy | $499 @ Target | $499 @ Walmart | $499 @ PlayStation Direct
DualSense Controller (30th Anniversary Edition): $79 @ Amazon (check stock)
The regular DualSense Controller has also been given a special 30th Anniversary makeover. This limited-edition PS5 pad celebrates the look of the original PlayStation controller and is set to be the most affordable item in the 30th Anniversary Collection. It will be restocked on the Best Buy app on Monday, Dec. 2.
Check stock: $79 @ Best Buy | $79 @ GameStop | $79 @ Walmart | $79 @ PlayStation Direct
PS5 Pro: $699 @ Amazon
Alternatively, if you're looking to pick up a PS5 Pro this holiday season, the world's most powerful console is now available across retailers. In my review, I noted that it's the "new gaming beat to beat" but that its steep price tag means it's a console that only the most dedicated players should consider.
Check stock: $499 @ PlayStation Direct | $699 @ Best Buy | $699 @ Target | $699 @ Walmart
LIVE: Latest Updates
What time is today's Best Buy restock?
The big question right now is when will Best Buy drops its fresh stock of the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition (and DualSense controller). The short answer is we don't currently know. However, putting on my speculation hat, I would guess the retailer will restock sometime after 9 a.m. ET. But fear not, I'm keeping a watchful eye on the retailer, and will update if we get a confirmed time ahead of the drop.
PS5 30th Anniversary restock confirmed!
Best Buy has confirmed it will restock the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition and the DualSense controller in the same limited-edition range. These hard-to-find items are expected to be in huge demand, and will exclusively sold via the Best Buy app. Stick with this live blog, and I'll bring you the latest updates very soon.