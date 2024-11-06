The Steam Deck finally has an official Aussie release date – and you won't have to wait long

While we only got word last month that Valve's Steam Deck is coming to Australia, we've finally received confirmation from the maker that the console will hit shelves on November 19, 2024, at 10am AEDT.

It's been just under a month since Valve announced via a special countdown at the PAX convention that the console was making its way Down Under, after launching in global markets a few years prior.

As for pricing and availability, the original Steam Deck with LCD and the updated Steam Deck OLED will be available to purchase directly from the Steam online store. Prices start at AU$649 for the 256GB LCD model, followed by a 512GB OLED version at AU$899 and topping out at AU$1,049 for the 1TB OLED variant. It's also worth noting that Valve's pricing is significantly cheaper than its usual grey import costs and shipping is included in the price, which is a big win in our books.

Valve has confirmed that these consoles will be available to shop and ship on the same day, so there's no precious time wasted between pre-ordering and the live date. That said, you won't be able to get gaming on that day, since the units will be shipping from the maker themselves.

Steam Deck: Australian warranty information

Any Aussie gamers who purchase the Steam Deck via Valve's local storefront will be entitled to repair, replacement or refund under Australian Consumer Law should the handheld fail in any way.

As we've previously mentioned, this was technically already available to those who had purchased an imported Steam Deck via a reputable Australian retailer, such as Kogan, Dick Smith or Amazon AU.

To find out more about Steam Deck specs, you can head over to the official Steam Deck website.