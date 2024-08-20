This $19 accessory is a game changer for how I work at home

My home office setup is “odd," to put it mildly. Because I work and game across two colossal displays, my desk is absurdly large. It’s big enough I’m pretty sure I could sleep on it. I’d wake up with hideous back pain the next morning, sure. But that’s just how seriously sizable this piece of office furniture is. It’s also an L-shaped desk (something that brings with its own sets of quirks), and unless I bought the wrist rest I’m about big up, I’m pretty sure my lower arms would be in pretty gnarly shape.

The Full-Sized Razer Wrist Rest Pro is $19 on Amazon . You can also pick up a version for mini keyboards ($19:99) that’s designed to be used with smaller boards, and a third tenkeyless option (also $19:99) — for users out there who may not have a number pad on their typing peripheral.

Note: The Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest is out of stock at the moment but you can get the cooling memory foam version for $34 or wait until it comes back in stock.

Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest: $19 @ Amazon

Writing at my L-shaped desk — and sitting precisely where the join of that "L" meets — can be awkward. Owning two of these wrist rests doesn't make things less awkward, but it does make navigating my colossal desk less painful on my brittle bones. These foam cushions are comfy and feel like they were made with care.

If you want to push the boat out you can opt to upgrade the Razer Rest Pro with “cooling memory foam” for an extra $15. Even in my sweatbox of a home office, I’ve always found the default non-cooled foam of the two rests I own normally remain sweat-free as they’re cuddling up to my wrists, lower arms and elbows.

I don’t know where I’d be without them. Actually, I probably do.

I’d be in and out of my GP’s surgery every couple of weeks complaining about agonizing elbow pain.

Though the Razer Rest Pro is obviously primarily targeted at people who type all day and build up subsequent wrist pain, as the owner of an reasonably large L-shaped desk, these lovely foam pads mean my elbows aren’t constantly banging against said desk. I can’t remember the manufacturer; all I can tell you is it took me about 9 damn hours to assemble it myself.

Why? Because this desk brings the thicc factor like nothing else. I just broke out my measuring tape, and diagonally, it measures a ludicrous 130-inches across.

A desk dilemma

Look what's I'm dealing with here. I actually have a whole lot less desk space now after that photo was taken. Since then, I've upgraded from my 34-inch Alienware AW3423DWF to my 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. (Image credit: Future)

Now, while “need” is going to come off a little strong here, I definitely use every last inch of a desk that looks like it’s been designed to accommodate King Kong’s computing needs. Turns out, fitting a 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 next to a 48-inch LC C2 OLED TV, which I use as my second monitor, eats up all the space.

After housing those two colossal displays I have just aboutenough space to squeeze a headset stand for my beloved Sony Inzone H5 gaming headset, my Nommo Chroma desktop speakers and a replica little dinosaur skull. Hey, I am officially the world’s biggest fan of “Jurassic Park”, after all.

The fact I need to constantly swivel between my two large and in charge screens means the anti-slip rubber feet of Razer Rest Pro are hugely helpful. And once I plonk my arms down onto them to start writing about the best gaming laptops for hours on end, they never budge an inch.

So if you find yourself with a similarly particular home working situation like me — especially for all you L-shaped desk owners out there — may I kindly suggest you consider picking up a pair of Razer’s cushiony wrests. Thev’ve been an absolute game-changer when it comes to protecting my wrists and elbows from pain.

