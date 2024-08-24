Buying new headphones? These are the 7 songs I always use for testing in my reviews

I’m a self-professed music nerd. I started playing the guitar when I was eight years old and transitioned to the bass when I was 15. I used to curate and burn discs for road trips.

And with the advent of streaming, I’ve taken great pride in curating very specific playlists on Spotify and being creative with the names. One such playlist is called “Songs that never get old like the younglings from Star Wars” containing the classics. I also love tinkering with the EQ, to try and achieve the best sound possible out of the earbuds I’m testing.

So how do I choose which songs to listen to when testing the best headphones and best wireless earbuds? I’ve got a playlist for that! There are nearly 60 songs on it but not all of them get a mention in my reviews.

Let me take you through the seven songs I always use to test audio peripherals — and why they make the cut. I’ll also mention the headphones (that I’ve tested) they sound the best on.

“Money” by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd are my dad’s favorite band so Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall always played on repeat on road trips. Naturally, the British rock idols became my favorites too, with DSOTM being one of my most played albums. The bass-heavy “Money” will tell you how well earbuds handle low frequencies.

The track is led by the bass and is a good timing test for your earbuds. There are two different bass lines in the song, too, as most of it is played in 7/4 and David Gilmour's 12-bar solo in the middle is played in 4/4. If your cans can keep up with the changing pace, you're golden.

While I didn't review it, I've tried the Sony WH-1000XM4 ($350) and this over-ear headset excels at delivering rich bass.

“Navigating” by Twenty One Pilots

I’ve seen Twenty One Pilots live once and I’ll be seeing them again next year, and the release of their latest album Clancy has me more hyped than ever. Not only are TOP known for Tyler Joseph’s beautiful vocals, but their bass lines are exceptional too. "Jumpsuit" has one of the most fun bass progressions to play, but “Navigating” gets a special mention because of the bridge.

The bass starts off soft in the bridge and quickly picks up with a short sharpness. Additionally, Tyler hits high notes before jumping into the final chorus, and you'll only be able to appreciate the song in all its glory if you have headphones that don't pierce your ears.

I tested the Treblab Z2 ($119) recently and I've found it very hard to remove the headset, thanks to the headset's ability to accurately reproduce each note.

“A&W” by Lana Del Rey

There are few artists that can match Lana Del Rey’s vocal range. Put any of her songs on and you’ll be able to test how well your earbuds handle both low and high frequencies. “A&W” showcases her entire vocal range and incorporates backup singers too. Ask yourself, “Do my buds or cans separate the voices, and do any sound overpowering?”

There are also some "hidden" vocals in the song which you might not hear if your buds aren't up to the task. For example, Lana whispers, "Oh, okay" in the first half which I didn't notice until I listened to the song on the Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW ($79). The backup vocals sound just right through these earbuds too, and they don't overpower Lana's voice.

“Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance

The emo kid in me is still very much alive so it isn’t surprising that I’ve got My Chemical Romance and Green Day on this list. “Welcome to the Black Parade” is a great track to test how earbuds handle percussion instruments. The percussion-less intro ends with a marching band-style snare drum kicking in. It's recorded beautifully and to me, it's the track's highlight and what makes this song an anthem.

The snare drum is accompanied by a triangle which adds softer notes to this MCR classic. The Treblab Z2 delivers once again, adding a snap to them and ensuring they don't sound too sharp.

“Three Drums” by Four Tet

Looking for an instrumental track that will put your new earbuds through the paces? Give Four Tet's "Three Drums" a spin. It's a drum-heavy track that features three soft drum loops and breaks, and melodic synth leads. Starting at its rhythmic peak, the downtempo gradually slows down into an ambient outro.

Similar to Four Tet's other songs, "Three Drums" is a chill song I listen to when I need to unwind. And boy does it sound glorious through the EarFun Air Pro 4 ($89) — my favorite budget earbuds. You'll start swaying without even realizing it.

“Take a Slice” by Glass Animals

You probably know Glass Animals for their hit “Heat Waves” which is a very poppy tune but a majority of their discography strikes a balance between indie rock and psychedelic pop. “Take a Slice” is not only one of the best tracks to test the overall balance, but it’s also ideal for gauging specific frequency ranges.

Dave Bayley’s vocals peak as do the drums (especially at the 2:30 mark). If these sound too shrill or hurt your ears even at low volumes, you know your earbuds aren’t up to the mark.

I love how accurately the HP Poly Voyager Free 20 ($149) reproduced the various sounds, especially the guitar solo towards the end of the track which sounds incredible.

“Jesus of Suburbia (Live at Milton Keynes)” by Green Day

You wouldn't think it but a live recording is an brilliant way to test a new pair of earbuds. Can your cans distinguish between the audience's cheers and the artist's performance? Listen to Green Day's live performance of "Jesus of Suburbia" in Milton Keynes, UK.

Not all headphones I've tested have succeeded at separating the spectators' voices from the band's, but the JBL Tour Pro 2 ($249) wireless earbuds have. The spatial audio highlights guitar riffs while keeping the audience's sounds at bay on live albums.

There are many other songs I could talk about, but these seven tracks take the cake. They're all just *chef's kiss*.