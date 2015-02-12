Windows 10 Technical Preview Comes to Phones

If you've been eager to try out Microsoft's upcoming Windows 10 on phones, now's your chance. The Redmond tech giant announced today (Feb. 12) that the Windows 10 Technical Preview is available now on smartphones for those in the Windows Insider Program.

The mobile Windows 10 preview, which Microsoft says is the earliest they've ever done, will allow Windows Phone owners to sample many of the features outlined during last month's showcase event in Washington. These features include an improved Action Center with support for more quick commands, actionable notifications that let you answer texts without switching apps and improved speech-to-text detection that stylizes words based on the context of the sentence.

Windows 10 preview users will notice the software's revamped interface, which now uses a full-size background image instead of displaying your background across the live tiles on your home screen. The build will also feature an improved Photos app that puts your local and cloud-based pictures in one place, where you can quickly create photo albums and make quick enhancements.

Those sampling the Windows 10 Technical Preview will automatically receive future builds, which will include universal apps for Office, Mail and Calendar that work across any machine running Windows 10.

Once you've signed up for the Insider Program, you'll be able to receive early builds of Windows 10 on a Lumia 630, 635, 636, 636, 730 or 830 phone. Microsoft is limiting the preview to phones that can easily revert back to Windows Phone 8.1, though the company says more devices will be supported with every new build.

Source: Microsoft