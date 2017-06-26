How to Tell If Your Apps Will Work in iOS 11

The public beta of iOS 11 is out now for anyone to test. But before you rush to install the next version of Apple's mobile OS on your iPhone or iPad, make sure the apps you love will still work in iOS 11.

Apple is ending support of 32-bit apps in iOS 11 in favor of 64-bit ones. Apps receiving regular updates are 64-bit, but over the years, you might have fallen in love with an app that is rarely updated. It’s likely that app is 32-bit. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to tell right now which apps are compatible with iOS 11 before you install the beta, thanks to a feature added in iOS 10.3. Here's how it works



1. Launch the Settings app and select General, then About.



2. Go to Applications, which lists the number of apps on your phone. If there's an arrow by the number tap it.



3. You're now on the App Compatibility page, which lists every 32-bit app installed on your phone that will no longer open after you upgrade to iOS 11.



When you try to open an outdated app while running the public beta, you’ll see a sad message instead of an app screen: “The developer of this app needs to update it to work with iOS 11.” Ouch.

Tap the Learn More pop-up that appears when you try to run a disabled 32-bit app in iOS 11 or select one of the apps listed in App Compatibility and you'll arrive in the App Store where the listing will indicate that the app no longer works in iOS 11.



The dawn of a next-gen OS might light a fire under developers to polish their apps and bring them up to code, but if they don’t, it may be time to part ways. You can reach out to the developer directly to make sure they have no plans to update the app — if they do, hang on and wait for a new version. I’m running just one 32-bit app on my iPhone, the How to Cook Everything recipe database based on Mark Bittman’s classic cookbook. Luckily, I own the hardcover version, so it’s not so hard to say goodbye. Delete.

If you’re still using a 32-bit device, like the iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, or 4th-generation iPad, 32-bit apps will continue to work just fine. Of course, you won’t be able to install iOS 11 when it rolls out this fall, as the new operating system requires at least an iPhone 5s or later.

