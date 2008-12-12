Trending

1 in 5 Teens Send Naked Pics of Self

A recent study has shown that one in five teens have sent revealing photos of themselves in emails or on their mobile phones.

The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy and CosmoGirl.com collaborated and talked to a group of young people ranging in age from 13 to 26. The study found that despite 80 percent of the group saying they’d be wary of sending a suggestive picture of themselves or a dirty text because they might live to regret it and 70 percent saying they were worried it could "disappoint family," one in five of the teenagers surveyed had sent a racy message.

According to NCTUP, more than 30 per cent of girls in the United States get pregnant before they turn 20 and many become pregnant for the second time before they turn 20. The Guttmacher Institute claims that nearly half of all 15- to 19-year-olds in America have had sex.

So where does it all link up? NCTUP’s survey says that just under 40 percent of young people say exchanging these types of messages makes dating or sex more likely, and 30 percent say those who exchange sexually suggestive content are "expected to hook up."

While this survey is a little bit iffy in some ways (the idea of a 25 year old woman sending a picture of herself to her boyfriend is nothing), there are parts of it that are actually pretty scary. According to the survey, 11 percent of girls between 13 and 16 have sent dodgy pictures of themselves and 15 percent of teens have sent pictures to people they only know online.

Read the full story on SMH.

  • afrobacon 12 December 2008 07:17
    Not only that but half the people I know like to show all their friends; personally I think that's taking it a little too far. But this is just another side effect from the evolution of technology, get used to it. This isn't much different then when girls starting to wear two-piece swim suits back in the 20s; except that was in public.
  • fuser 12 December 2008 07:34
    i was born about 20 years too early :-p
  • kelfen 12 December 2008 07:36
    one way to get attention aff
  • sacre 12 December 2008 08:02
    So what? Humans are based on sex. Our lifespan was on average 30 years back before we had a civilized society. sex happened at very young ages, we had a family near the end of our teen years. Its how we came to be, of course teens will be horny and do these sort of things. The only issue I see is that these teens don't think ahead, they're too fogged up in "love" that they forget if the relationship ends abruptly, those pictures would probably go sight seeing. Hell, when I was younger I did the same thing.
  • 12 December 2008 08:25
    these stats are so far off its funny... at least at my school

    sex stats definitely are the pictures are a little less

    They must have been taking readings from the upper end of the teenage spectrum as I know for a fact the lower end teens in my area don't do this crap
  • kamkal 12 December 2008 09:43
    it is the "sex is evil" attitude of society

    showing mass violence in media is ok but god forbid someone has a "wardrobe malfunction" and shows some skin lol
  • LAN_deRf_HA 12 December 2008 09:46
    Well the stats fit my rather small town quite well... the only people who haven't had sex by the end of highschool were the uglies and the literal bible thumpers.
  • kamkal 12 December 2008 09:48
    thogromthese stats are so far off its funny... at least at my schoolsex stats definitely are the pictures are a little lessThey must have been taking readings from the upper end of the teenage spectrum as I know for a fact the lower end teens in my area don't do this crap
    well of course it's the upper end, they are the kids whose parents can afford to buy them digital cameras and phones with cameras :)
  • zodiacfml 12 December 2008 11:14
    i agree with sacre guy.
    i add, sexually attractive people will find it hard to avoid sex especially with as attractive partner.
    yet i think, young people today are actually avoiding having a family and is focused on career compared to older generations, which is a good and bad thing.
  • 12 December 2008 12:18
    So why aren't they sending these pic to me?
