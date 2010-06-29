A Keyboard to Make Sherlock Holmes Proud

We rarely feature those so-called steampunk doo-hickeys, which imagine a world where steam power drives contemporary technology. Richard Nagy's keyboard, The Marquis, might change that stance.

The Marquis keyboard seems straight out of the Victorian era, with sides made of polished brass and covered with engraved flourishes. Everything is held together by four prominent screws on the four corners. The rounded and clearly separated keys themselves look more at home on typewriter than in front of a computer. Key labels are also engraved, on a "mirrored gold acrylic" surface.

Despite its old-school aesthetic, the Marquis is very much compatible with modern computer systems—even those that don't need a coal furnace to operate properly. With a USB cable, the keyboard works with Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux systems, and Datamancer is willing to change the keys if the eventual buyer is a Mac user.

Oh, and speaking about buying: The Marquis is currently available on eBay for a steep price of $1,500. Bidding lasts until July 3, 2010. Of course the product page is full of glowing testimonials about datamancer's other keyboards, but is it really wise to spend over a thousand dollars on a keyboard? You'll probably wear out the WSAD keys after a few months anyway.

