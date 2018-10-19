How to Protect Your Identity, Personal Data and Property

Introduction

Between malware, botnets, viruses, worms, ransomware and DDoS attacks, it may seem impossible to protect yourself online. The trick is to stay abreast of all the latest threats and to know what to do when the worst happens.

Latest Security Alerts

— Another lockscreen bypass was discovered on iPhones, and this one was easier to perform than the last. ADVICE: Go into your iPhone's settings and disable Siri access while the phone is locked.

— Eight different D-Link wireless router models, most of them designed to receive cellular data, are vulnerable to a simple hack — and D-Link has plans to fix only two of the affected models. ADVICE: If you have one of the affected routers, it's time to trade up to a new one.

— A new online-dating app for Donald Trump supporters, called Donald Daters, was found to be extremely vulnerable to a hack that could spill your name, photo and personal messages and even let the attacker take over your account. ADVICE: The dating app is working on fixing its problems, but you might want to delete it until then.

What to Do If...

Many common scenarios can be resolved, some more easily than others. Here's what to do if....

Current Scams

Tech-support scams: These usually come as random phone calls from technicians claiming to represent Microsoft or "Windows." They'll say there's something wrong with your computer, and that you need to install software so that they can get remote access to it. Advice: Hang up.

Fake IRS/police scams: These are phone calls or text messages from people who claim you've broken the law or owe back taxes. They'll say you face immediate arrest unless you pay a fine, often via Western Union or a similar service. Advice: Ignore them and report any such calls to the real police.

Fake antivirus: These mostly arrive as pop-up messages in a web browser. They'll say your computer is infected, and that you need to purchase and install an antivirus product immediately. Advice: Don't do it — the products are almost always bogus, and some might actually be malicious.

Protect Yourself

Use these pages and tools to keep your data, privacy and identity safe.

Security Terms You Need to Know

Banking Trojan: Malware designed to break into online bank accounts. Banking Trojans often infect web browsers, then lie in wait until the user logs into an online bank account. The end goal is to transfer money from your account into accounts controlled by cybercriminals.

Botnet: A network of otherwise unaffiliated machines running malware that has them working together on particular tasks. It puts the infected machines — often thousands at a time — to work cracking passwords, sending out spam or distributed denial-of-service attacks.

Cybercrime: An action that uses a computer, smartphone or computer network to commit a crime, or to target any of those devices during such a crime.

Data Breach: The accidental or deliberate release of digitally stored sensitive information to unauthorized parties. If a hacker were to break into Facebook's user database, that would constitute a data breach, but so would a health-insurance executive losing his laptop.

Identity Theft: The assumption of another person’s identity for financial or personal gain. In its mildest form, it may involve credit-card fraud; a worse scenario might involve a person who obtains mortgages or other loans while posing as someone else.

Malvertising: Malware that attempts to infect computers through infected browser ads. In many cases, you don’t even need to click on the ad to get your computer infected.

Malware: Any kind of unauthorized software designed to harm or steal from the user or the host computer system. Malware generally includes viruses, worms and Trojans (which refer to different infection methods) and spyware, rootkits and ransomware (indicating different kinds of post-infection activity).

Ransomware: A form of malware that locks up a computer screen, or encrypts the user’s personal files, and then demands that the user pay to free up the screen or files. Ransomware also hits Android devices and, occasionally, Macs.

Social Engineering: Tricking a human into doing something that compromises security. For example, today’s phishing emails trick you into opening malicious email attachments by saying you need to pick up a package, pay an invoice or respond to a lawsuit.

Spam: Unwanted messages, usually touting a service or product, that arrive in your inbox. Spam also comes via text messages and instant messages. Some spam contains malicious attachments, but that's rare, and most is perfectly legal.

Trojan or Trojan horse: A form of malware that hides inside a benign-seeming piece of software. The Trojan activates when a human opens the software. Malicious email attachments are usually considered Trojans, as is malicious software hidden inside web pages.

Virus: A form of malware that can’t exist on its own and must persist as a malformation of the code of a host piece of software. Viruses usually spread when infected files are copied from one computer to another. When the infected files are opened on a new machine, the virus will replicate by copying its own code from an infected file to an uninfected file.

VPN: A virtual private network creates a secure "tunnel" through the internet, encrypting all internet traffic between your computer or smartphone and a server on the other end. Companies use VPNs so employees working remotely can securely access the company network.

Worm: A form of malware that exists on its own, as a stand-alone program, and that can spread itself from one computer or device to another along a network.

Zero-Day Exploit: An attack that exploits a previously unknown software or hardware flaw. It's called a "zero-day" because it appears before software developers have had time to fix the flaw, or to prepare security software against the attack.