Everyday Tech Myths

Sip ‘n Sleep

Nobody knows power supplies better than Doug Dodson, founder of PC Power & Cooling, one of, if not the highest quality PC power supply manufacturer. Since being acquired by OCZ Technology, Dodson is now serving as OCZ’s chief technology officer, but he’s still the go-to guy for all matters related to power supplies.

“Frankly, the advent of the sleep/hibernation mode has eliminated much of the debate over whether to leave the computer on 24x7,” he says. “Early computers were either all on or all off.

When they were on, they would draw 100 to 200 watts of power, even when they weren’t in use.

That fact led to the debate in the first place, since the power and money wasted at night was significant.

“Now, when the computer is not in use, it can be set to go into sleep/hibernation mode, in which case the amount of power consumed is only about 10 to 20 watts—90% less than older computers. Even if the computer is turned off, standby mode still draws about 5 watts, so the savings from turning off the computer overnight are there, but very small. Therefore, the best policy is to leave the computer on with sleep/hibernation enabled during the week.”

The trick is to make sure that your power settings are configured properly. If you’re a Windows user, go through the Control Panel under power options, including the advanced ones, and make sure you have everything going into sleep mode promptly. If nothing else, at least opt for the “Power saver” mode if your system isn’t under heavy use.