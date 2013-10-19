Best Uninstaller Tools for Windows

Comodo Programs Manager

A powerful uninstaller option for 32- and 64-bit systems, Comodo Programs Manager monitors your system activity, tracking changes made to your system by installations. Then, when you want to uninstall a monitored program, Comodo Programs Manager neatly steps in to cleanly remove all changes it observed. Besides clean uninstalls, CPM also allows you to uninstall drivers and Windows features, batch uninstall, and more. Of course, CPM can only monitor programs after it's been installed, so it's not as useful for preexisting installations.