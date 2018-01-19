17 Best New Alexa Gadgets for 2018

Best New Alexa Gadgets for 2018

There may have been a lot of new products with Google Assistant announced for 2018, but there are plenty of gadgets coming that will have Amazon Alexa inside.

Yes, there are plenty of smart speakers in the mix, but some of the most intriguing devices that Amazon’'s voice assistant will also be added to include HP’'s mini-tower with Bang & Olufsen speakers, Lenovo’'s ThinkPad Carbon X1, Garmin’'s Speak Plus dash cam, and First Alert’'s smoke detector.

From augmented-reality glasses to mirrors to robots, here’'s a look at some that have caught our eye.