10 Reasons the Pixel 2 Beats the iPhone X

Pixel 2 beats the iPhone on price

The Pixel 2 starts at $50 cheaper than the equivalent iPhone 8 — $649 versus $699. Admittedly, the Pixel 2 XL costs $50 more than the iPhone 8 Plus ($849 vs $799), but if you compare both of Google’s phones to the iPhone X, the discounts are astonishing. The iPhone X goes for $999, and reaches a whopping $1,149 if you want more than the standard 64GB of internal storage. Besides, it's hard enough to track one down as it is, with pre-orders drying up everywhere.

Of Google's new phones, we think the Pixel 2 XL is the better buy, thanks to that extra screen real estate, but overall, there's little argument that Google's phones have more attractive price tags than their Cupertino counterparts.

Credit: Google