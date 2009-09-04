Channel Your Screen: Camtasia For Mac

Basic Controls

Camtasia for Mac opens with a set of basic controls for capturing audio and camera video. Audio recording can be turned on or off, and if turned on, can be set to record from the Mac’s built-in microphone or from a microphone plugged into the Mac’s Input port.

You can also select to record system audio, which is audio created by the application which you’re using (such as the “whoosh” sound that plays when sending an email). Using system recording requires the installation of a plug-in called Soundflower. The plug-in installs easily enough, but it does require a reboot before its first use.

By default, camera recording uses the iSight camera built into most Macs. However, this can also be set to use any external cameras that you may have connected to your Mac’s ports.

Pressing the red record button on the far right of the toolbar begins a three second countdown and then starts recording. Recording can be stopped by clicking on a small icon in the Mac’s Menu Bar. A new recording is started by clicking File | New Recording.